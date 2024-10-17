Parks Associates: 53% of Connected TV Device Owners and Intenders See the Benefits of Staying Within the Same Product Ecosystem

Future of Video pre-conference workshop on November 19 features insights from ATSC, FAST Alliance, Cineverse, Vevo, and more

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for its November 19 research workshop Consumers and Streaming Services Viewing Habits, the first day of the Future of Video conference at the Marina del Rey Marriott, in Marina del Rey, California. The pre-show workshop features a keynote from Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), speakers from FAST Alliance, Fuse Media, Cineverse, Vevo, and more, and the firm's latest research focused on consumer preferences, the competitive landscape, and emerging business models.

Future of Video is sponsored by JWP, Adeia, FPT Software, SymphonyAI, Bango, and Wurl.

Parks Associates research shows the majority of households that own or are planning to purchase a connected TV (CTV) device recognize the benefits of staying within a product ecosystem—53% state it is easier to manage apps and preferences when using devices within the same ecosystem. With one-third of households planning to buy a smart TV in the next six months, companies looking to capture these households could succeed by emphasizing the ease of navigation across their portfolio, as well as the list of supported streaming apps.

"Customers are looking for an interface that is fast and easy to navigate but can also provide an expansive experience compatible across multiple devices and apps, especially AVOD services," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "At Future of Video, industry experts discuss the latest innovations to meet these demands, plus design and messaging strategies that will resonate with today's streaming households."

The workshop kicks off the seventh annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming, November 19-21, 2024, with the following sessions:

State of the Streaming Market

Profitability Matters: Specialized Strategies for Niche Services

Evaluating CTV Ecosystems: Demand, Experience, Journeys

Ad-based Viewing: User Preferences & Segments

FAST and AVOD Content and Marketing Strategies

Generative AI: Effective Entertainment Applications

The pre-show research workshop concludes with a keynote from Madeleine Noland, President, Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), and features the latest consumer and industry data from Parks Associates' ongoing consumer survey work, as well as insights from its Streaming Video Tracker.

Workshop speakers:

Bethany Atchison , Vice President of Distribution Partnerships, Vevo

, Vice President of Distribution Partnerships, Vevo Jean-Yves Couleaud, Senior Director of Advanced R&D, Adeia

Patrick Courtney , Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media

, Chief Business Officer, Fuse Media Craig Heiting , Head of Corporate Strategy, Wurl

, Head of Corporate Strategy, Wurl Nicole Jones , Chief Media Commercial Officer, Kantar

, Chief Media Commercial Officer, Kantar Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros , President, FAST Alliance

, President, FAST Alliance Marc Rashba , EVP Partnerships, Cineverse

"Our data shows Roku has been particularly effective in leveraging its CTV platforms to bring in AVOD users," Sternblitz-Rubenstein said. "Roku device owners/users have high usage rates for The Roku Channel."

The seventh annual in-person Future of Video conference will be held November 19–21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California, and addresses new strategies for streaming, internet, and mobile providers to deliver high-quality video services that will retain current and attract new video subscribers.

To register, visit the event website. For more information or to speak with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected].

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

