Parks Associates: 54% of US Internet Households Subscribe to Four or More OTT Services

Amazon, LG Electronics-Zenith R&D, MyBundle.tv, Paramount Streaming, and VIZIO to Keynote at annual Future of Video

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today welcomes industry leaders from the streaming, content, and video industries to the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV and Digital Media, December 12-14 in LA at the Marina Del Ray Marriot. With keynotes from Amazon, LG Electronics-Zenith R&D, MyBundle.tv, Paramount Streaming, and VIZIO, Future of Video addresses the saturation and increased competition in the streaming video market, the shift of media rights to streaming, the role of bundles in subscription services, and the strategic shift in new partnerships, especially related to advertising and interactive experiences.

Future of Video

"More than half of US broadband households now combine one of the Big 3 services with at least one other subscription OTT service to form their online video service portfolio," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Our latest survey finds 20% of US internet households now have eight or more services. The market is very different than it was just a few years ago, and our sessions throughout the event will address these disruptions."

Future of Video sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS. Parks Associates today hosts the pre-show workshop "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption," featuring in-depth analysis of the firm's latest consumer research. Sessions on December 13-14 feature a variety of industry leaders focused on sports content, media rights, streaming technologies, and consumer engagement solutions:

A Fragmented OTT Market: Simplifying the Experience

Scott Barton , Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.tv

, Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.tv Chris Drake , SVP, Global Head of Sales, Quickplay

, SVP, Global Head of Sales, Quickplay Zak Kadison , Co-Founder and CEO, Qewd

, Co-Founder and CEO, Qewd Kamran Lotfi , VP Product, Gracenote

, VP Product, Gracenote Arash Pendari, Founder and Creative Director, Vionlabs

Sports Media Rights: Deep Pockets and Big Money

Engagement and Loyalty - The Power of Niche Services, Bundles, and Original Content

OTT and Advertising: Placement and Purchasing

Future of Video Keynote Speakers:

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-996-0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

Contact:

Rosimely Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates