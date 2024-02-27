Parks Associates: 59% of EV Owners Are Able To Charge At Work

27 Feb, 2024

Upcoming Smart Energy Summit sessions address future of EVs and charging stations

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds EV (electric vehicles) owners charge at home most often but 59% are also able to charge at work. Parks Associates will present its latest EV research and consumer data at Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, at the Orange County Convention Center, Room W311GH in Orlando, FL. 

Smart Energy Summit, co-located with DISTRIBUTECH on February 27-28, features multiple sessions that address the future of EVs and charging stations, including innovative opportunities for multifamily players. Conference sponsors are SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics. Parks Associates is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH, BOOTH 1378, and hosting an evening reception on Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.

"Home charging is clearly the preference, which can be a key benefit for multifamily buildings attracting new residents—even MDU residents without an EV score charging as a key benefit for their next home, in anticipation of this shift to electrification," said Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates, "There is clearly opportunity both for EV-charging networks and for contractors to capture share in charging revenue and infrastructure upgrades, particularly in residential units. However, purchase intention has dropped due to interest rates and inflation, and those factors will have to be tempered before we see adoption of EVs increase."

Smart Energy Summit will feature the following sessions on February 28:

  • Multifamily Residences: Energy Management at Scale explores the unique challenges and opportunities in implementing smart energy technologies in multifamily residences.
  • The Future Role of EVs and Charging Stations focuses on the evolving landscape of EVs and their charging infrastructure.

Session speakers:

  • Erik Becker, VP, Strategic Accounts, Arcadia
  • Jonathan Coffey, VP of Products, SmartRent
  • Jeff Hendler, CEO, Logical Buildings
  • Bijou Lulla, CEO, Sustainable Energi Solution
  • Mike Mulqueen, Director, Commercial Partnerships, SWTCH Energy
  • Jigar Shah, Director, Energy Services, Electrify America
  • Chris Thorson, CMO, FLO
  • Dr. Kenneth Wacks, President, Home, Building & Energy Systems

Event Keynotes:

  • Sofia Berrada, Head of Strategy, SWTCH
  • Dr. Gabriela Bunea, Chief Solar Innovation Officer, GAF Energy
  • Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google
  • Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates
  • Robin Lanier, Director New Ventures, Southern Company
  • Donald McPhail, VP Product, Uplight
  • Maryam Mozafari, Program Supervisor - Demand Response/Flexibility, California Public Utilities Commission
  • Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates
  • Juliet Shavit, President & CEO, SmartMark Communications

Parks Associates is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH, BOOTH 1378. To register for Smart Energy Summit, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. RSVP here to attend the Reception on February 27. To request data or an interview, contact [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit
Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.

Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

SOURCE Parks Associates

News Releases in Similar Topics

