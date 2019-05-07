Parks Associates: 60% of Smart Home Buyers Want a Device That Works With the Products They Already Own

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Parks Associates report highlights the importance of interoperability, as 60% of US broadband households planning to buy a smart home product heavily favor solutions that work with the devices they already own. Among smart speaker owners planning to buy a smart home product, 64% want a device that works with their smart speaker. Race to Control the Smart Home Ecosystem: Attracting Partners also reports that purchase intentions for smart home products overall have increased from 35% in 2016 to 43% at the end of 2018, a 23% increase in two years.

The report notes that smart speakers continue to shape the smart home experience for users by providing a simple and intuitive way for them to control and interact with other devices in the home. Parks Associates will address these key issues at its 23rd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 21-23, 2019, in multiple sessions:

Interoperability: Technology Convergence and Expanding the Smart Home

Retailer Strategies and Smart Home Merchandising

Smart Home: Standalone Devices versus Whole Home Systems

Voice: Gateway to Connected Home Use Cases

"The smart home ecosystem is crowded with many leading devices, including smart thermostats, networked cameras, smart video doorbells, smart door locks, and smart light bulbs," said Chris O'Dell, Research Associate, Parks Associates. "As interoperability continues to increase in importance, companies that are vertically aligned or have the right 'works with' partnerships will have an advantage among likely buyers."

Speakers from leading companies will address new strategies creating a seamless experience for consumers, the changes voice has made on the smart home concept, and the impact of standalone devices versus whole system purchases on mass-market adoption.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS

CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 650 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with two days of visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, evaluation of new business strategies, and recommendations for strategic partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design. The event also features a research workshop highlighting Parks Associates' smart home insight consumer data.

