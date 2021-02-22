Parks Associates: 60% of US Broadband Households Willing to Pay for a Power Backup Service

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the first session of the twelfth annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer tomorrow, February 23, with two virtual sessions featuring visionary presentations and interactive discussion with executives from Uplight, Austin Energy, Universal Electronics Inc., and STRATIS/RealPage.

New research from Parks Associates finds 60% of US broadband households are willing to pay a monthly fee for a system that would provide backup power during a power outage, including 37% who are willing to pay $10+ per month.

Parks Associates: Willingness to Pay for Power Backup System Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer features consumer research and interactive executive sessions on February 23-24, April 28, August 18, and October 27. The annual conference examines the expanding market for the smart home in the residential energy ecosystem and the role of energy solutions within the Internet of Things, including connected devices, energy management, utility services, and home control platforms and services.

"Major events, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the power crisis in Texas, will continue to influence how consumers perceive and interact with the energy services in their homes," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "At Smart Energy Summit, we will discuss the impact of recent events on the residential energy markets and how they will drive a new generation of advanced utility programs and adoption of smart energy solutions for the home."

The virtual sessions "Impact of COVID-19: Consumer Behavior and Energy Management" and "Home Services: Rethinking Utility Revenue Models" examine the impact of COVID-19 on shifts in consumer behavior and adoption of energy management solutions, as well as emerging business models and current trends.

Visionary Insight speakers:

Emilie Tullis , VP, Product, GM, Demand Management Solutions, Uplight

, VP, Product, GM, Demand Management Solutions, Uplight Arsham Hatambeiki , SVP Product & Technology, Universal Electronics

Executive Q&A speakers:

Debbie Kimberly , VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy

, VP, Customer Energy Solutions, Austin Energy Felicite Moorman , Founder, STRATIS; VP, CommunityConnect, RealPage

Featured executive speakers for the sessions:

Additional Parks Associates data:

43% of US broadband households report a preference for energy providers that offer renewable energy resources like solar and wind versus providers that offer only traditional sources such as oil and gas.

11% of US broadband households own at least one smart light bulb, up from 8% in 2018, and 9% own a smart plug/adapter module, up from 6% in 2018.

34% of US broadband households own a smart home device, and 23% own three or more smart home devices.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings. Follow the event @SmartEnergySmt, #SmartEnergy21, www.ses2021.com

