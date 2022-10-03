Parks Associates: 63% of Consumers Prefer to Handle Technical Support Issues Over The Phone

Industry webinar features discussion with RouteThis, ASSA ABLOY, and Wyze on top issues facing support staff in the connected home space

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research reveals US internet households have an average of 16 connected devices in their home, and 52% experienced at least one technical problem last year, while 38% experienced two or more. In addition, the research finds that 63% of consumers prefer to handle technical support issues over the phone. The research firm will host the industry webinar "Supporting the Smart Home: Getting to the Right Solution" on Thursday, October 4, 1 pm CT US (2 pm ET), in partnership with RouteThis.

Parks Associates: Smart Home Device Owners: Number of Technical Problems Experienced

"Even after educating the consumer on the benefits of a device or service and making the sale, the smart home manufacturer's work is not done," said Chris White, Sr, Analyst, Parks Associates. "Providing remote support can be challenging and costly. In the worst case, the owner returns a fully functional device due to connectivity problems, which are out of the manufacturer's control."

Connected devices depend on a strong, stable Wi-Fi signal, and devices on the edge of a home's Wi-Fi are particularly vulnerable. The webinar highlights the opportunity for self-service tools to meet the needs of connected consumers and support staff. Parks Associates' research shows that 55% of smart home product owners contacted the device manufacturer to request support, with higher rates for networked cameras, smart garage door openers, and smart sprinklers.

Webinar speakers:

Kevin Kraus, VP Technology Alliances, Smart Residential Solutions, ASSA ABLOY

Jason Moore, Co-founder and CEO, RouteThis

Chris White, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates

Jing Xue, Director of Product Management, Wyze

All media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/routethis-oct2022. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. https://www.parksassociates.com

