Parks Associates: 70% of US Internet Households Say They Cannot Live Without Internet

30 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET
Connected Health Summit and Smart Spaces virtual events, on November 30, address strategies to improve user experience through new tech solutions
DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds 70% of US internet households say they can't live without internet, driving new demand and expectations from consumers about technology in the home. The market research firm will host two virtual sessions on November 30, as part of the Smart Spaces and Connected Health Summit conferences, focusing on consumers' growing need to integrate tech solutions into their daily lifestyles.
Smart Spaces sponsors include Arize, CSA, Rapid Response Monitoring, Nimbio, Cox Communities, ADT Multifamily, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Homebase, Aquana, LiftMaster, Eleven Software, Calix, Cooktop Safety, EVPassport, Blink Charging, and Kwikset. Connected Health Summit is sponsored by CSA, Electronic Caregiver, Alarm.com, Rapid Response Monitoring, Lifeguard, Origin, Calix, and Independa.
"Consumers have new expectations for technology in their day-to-day lives," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "The demand for notifications, alerts, and understanding of what is going on in the household, along with the increased interest in technology in both living and working environments, is changing how builders and solution providers build and deploy new products."
The Connected Health Summit session "Health and Home: Modern Lifestyles," 2:00 PM CT, moderated by Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates, examines solutions that integrate health and smart home to deliver new benefits and experiences to consumers. The session includes visionary insight from Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and CEO, Electronic Caregiver – ECG, followed by a panel discussion with the following speakers:
- Paul Berney, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropos Digital Care
- Steve Chazin, VP, Products, Alarm.com
- Nancy Edwards Cronin, President and Managing Director, ipCapital Group, Inc.
- Mark Khachaturian, PhD, CEO, Wellvii
- Michael Skaff, VP, Healthcare Technology NA, Vayyar Imaging
The Smart Spaces session "Investment and Expansion in Smart Spaces," 11:30 AM CT, features a research presentation from Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates, following by a panel moderated by Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates, that explores the role of platforms in optimizing energy usage, enhancing security, and providing a seamless user experience in multifamily properties. The session includes a panel discussion with the following speakers:
- Mike Branam, Director of Sales – Multifamily, PointCentral
- Brad Dillman, Chief Economist, RPM Living
- Blake Miller, Founder, Homebase.ai; Chief Product Officer, Quext
- Tiffany Mittal, CEO, Utility Ranger
- Jackie Ware, VP Operations, Pegasus Residential
To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113. Register for Smart Spaces at www.smartspacesconference.com. Register for Connected Health Summit at www.connectedhealthsummit.com.
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.
The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.
Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com
Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Contact:
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.996.0212
369417@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article