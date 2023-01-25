Parks Associates: 75% of Multifamily Property Managers and Owners Are Very Concerned About Residents Wasting Energy

Smart Energy Summit addresses demand for energy management solutions and proptech

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research into multifamily smart spaces shows nearly 75% of multifamily property managers and owners are very concerned about residents wasting energy. The firm will host leading energy players at its 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Downtown Hotel in Austin, TX, to examine the emerging opportunities for energy management. The event will address advanced tech that can deliver energy saving and efficiency solutions for consumers and businesses during the sessions Future of Vehicles: EVs, Charging, and Consumers and Energy as a Service and New Business Models.

Parks Associates: Smart Energy Summit Sponsors

Smart Energy Summit, sponsored by CSA - Connectivity Standards Alliance, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, Austin Energy, Questline Digital, and Copper, focuses on the impact of direct consumer participation in energy markets and strategies to increase consumer engagement in energy management solutions.

The firm reports that EV owners are much more likely to have smart home solutions at home, including two times more likely to have a smart thermostat and video doorbell compared to the general population.

"Energy management solutions, including smart thermostats, smart outlets, smart lights, and connected HVAC systems, will become standard in the future as companies work to employ energy-efficient tactics," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Industry leaders will highlight the new bidirectional utility business models emerging, along with opportunities and challenges as distribution and creation of energy evolve."

Interactive panel sessions Future of Vehicles: EVs, Charging, and Consumers and Energy as a Service and New Business Models are on February 14 and feature the following executives:

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 14th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 13-15 at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown, with virtual sessions on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy23. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

