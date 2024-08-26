Parks Associates: 81% of Those Rating Streaming Ads as Relevant to the Show's Content Also Express Interest in T-commerce

Industry webinar, co-hosted with Adeia, to explore impact of contextual-based advertising for streaming

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates and Adeia will host the webinar "Rise of AI: Consumer Perception, Industry Impacts" on Wednesday, August 28, 11 am CT, which will dive into the transformative effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on the entertainment industry, including the impact on the advertising experience. Parks Associates' latest research highlights the importance of ad relevancy, especially for new revenue streams: 81% of viewers who felt that the ads they were watching were relevant to them also report an interest in T-commerce.

The webinar explores how generative and conversational AI are reshaping content creation, consumer engagement, and business strategies. Webinar speakers:

Mike Brooks , Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships, LG Ad Solutions

, Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships, LG Ad Solutions Tao Chen, VP of Advanced R&D, Media IP, Adeia

Michael Fedyna , Director of Monetization and Client Services, DISH Media

, Director of Monetization and Client Services, DISH Media Marc Maleh , Global Chief Technology Officer, Huge

, Global Chief Technology Officer, Huge Hermine Wong , School of Law Professor, UC Berkeley

AI can be used in entertainment to connect viewers with brands. Relevant and timely advertisements are currently lacking and can mean a better experience and new revenue. Parks Associates research finds only 28% of current AVOD users feel that the ads served are relevant to them, which is a decrease from Q3 2023, when 40% felt that AVOD ads were relevant to them.

"Video entertainment is in the midst of an upheaval, as many media companies are creating new partnerships, closing services, and cutting expenses, all as part of a renewed focus on revenues and profits," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "By improving the relevance of their services through AI, content, streaming, and device companies can have the double impact of improving the viewer experiences and creating new revenue streams through enhanced ad services and new T-commerce shopping opportunities."

"We are pleased to participate and support ongoing research about AI with our partners at Parks Associates," said JoAnn Yamani, VP of Marketing and Communications, Adeia.

To register, visit the event page. For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

