Parks Associates: 92% of US Internet Households use Wi-Fi at Home, and More Than One-Fourth Value Service Quality Over Price

Webinar in partnership with Calix explores importance of managed Wi-Fi and support service to improve NPS, consumer loyalty, and revenues for broadband service providers (BSPs)

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that even as download speeds increase for US internet households, value-added services and the quality of experience are increasingly more important factors in how subscribers evaluate their BSP. Currently, 92% of US internet households use Wi-Fi at home, and more than a quarter say they value quality of service more than price. The webinar Managed Services with Exceptional Experiences: How Broadband Providers Win, January 24, 1 pm CT (2 pm ET, 11 am PT), hosted with cloud and software technology leader Calix, examines the ecosystem for broadband services and the role of managed services, including Wi-Fi, advanced support, and privacy protection.

Parks Associates: Net Promoter Score of Broadband Service Providers by Number of Value-Added Subscriptions

"US households have 16 connected devices on average, and these products rely on an uninterrupted Wi-Fi connection and solid network to deliver on their benefits," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "There are also multiple people in the household, each using these products for different reasons and with different expectations, so providing the support to deliver on these expectations is critical to the success of BSPs."

The webinar will detail key challenges in the connected home service ecosystem, including inflation, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainty, which will drive many households to reevaluate their home services and subscriptions. Speakers will share insights on the impact of value-added services on NPS for service providers and the importance of support to ensure high quality of experience for subscribers.

Panelists:

Anne Guenther , Director Product Marketing Support Cloud, Calix

, Director Product Marketing Support Cloud, Calix Josh Wehe , Director of Operations, Jade Communications

, Director of Operations, Jennifer Kent , Vice President, Research, Parks Associates

Register now for this free event. To request more data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

SOURCE Parks Associates