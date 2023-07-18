Parks Associates Addresses the Role of Connectivity and Devices for Consumers at Home and in Senior Living Settings at CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces

Virtual Sessions hosted July 20 featuring National Institute on Aging, Bitdefender, Google, Shipshape AI, Spintly, and more

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the lineup for its CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces virtual sessions hosted July 20, 2023, starting at 11 am CT US. The virtual sessions "New Era of Home Services" and "PropTech Market Evolution: Senior Living" feature speakers from Google, Bitdefender, National Institute on Aging, Council on Aging, iN2L + LifeLoop, Shipshape AI, Spintly, Thrive Center, Movement Interactive, and Zemplee.

Parks Associates Hosted Conference Sponsors

Parks Associates' most recent consumer data of 8,000 internet households underscores the role of connectivity and devices in modern living experiences. Currently 91% of households have broadband internet, and 70% say it would be "very difficult" to be without home internet. Likewise, business and MDU environments are depending on broadband to enable new applications and services.

"Connectivity is enabling the home and other living environments to have new value through different applications, services, and the ability to connect systems together," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Parks Associates. "The lineup of speakers at CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces virtual sessions represents a collective effort to push the boundaries of innovation and create new possibilities for seamless living experiences. Together, we are shaping a future where technology empowers us to thrive and connect in ways never before imagined."

The Smart Spaces proptech virtual session, Thursday, July 20, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM CT, includes insight on how technology is leveraged in senior living environments. Kristen Hanich, Parks Associates' Director of Research, will share trends on the latest technologies followed by a visionary insight panel featuring John Reinhart Executive in Residence Advisor, NIA - National Institute on Aging, and Sheri Rose, CEO, Thrive Center.

The session includes an interactive panel discussion, New Era of Senior Living: Tech-enabled Properties, with the following speakers:

Elizabeth (Libby) Anderson , Director of Orange County Ombudsman Program, Council on Aging, Southern California

, Director of Orange County Ombudsman Program, Council on Aging, Dr. Eric Luster , CEO, Movement Interactive

, CEO, Movement Interactive Aparna Pujar , Founder and CEO, Zemplee

, Founder and CEO, Zemplee Navin Gupta , CEO, iN2L + LifeLoop

The CONNECTIONS™ session "New Era of Home Services," Thursday, July 20, 2:00-3:45 PM CT, features insights on current developments in the smart home industries, including the impact of new technologies integrating devices and systems together. The event includes a visionary spotlight discussion with Alexander Linn, CEO, Shipshape AI, followed by the panel Smart Home Platforms: Unifying the Experience:

Tyson Brown , Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google

, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google Rohin Parkar , Co-Founder & CEO, Spintly

, Co-Founder & CEO, Spintly Razvan Todor , VP, Product Management, Bitdefender

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. https://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates