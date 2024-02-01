Parks Associates Adds NPS and Churn Data to its Streaming Video Tracker Service

News provided by

Parks Associates

01 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

Subscribers to receive added insight into churn data, Net Promoter Scores, and more

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced enhancements to its Streaming Video Tracker, which provides the most relevant KPIs (key performance indicators) on 300+ North American OTT services, new entrants, and trends in the video services market. The service now includes Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and churn rates for select services, with data from Parks Associates' quarterly, proprietary consumer surveys of 8,000 US internet households.

Continue Reading
Parks Associates
Parks Associates
Parks Associates Adds NPS and Churn Data to its Streaming Video Tracker Service
Parks Associates Adds NPS and Churn Data to its Streaming Video Tracker Service

The firm will detail these updates and present its latest data on consumer streaming behavior and churn intentions in the webinar "Streaming Video Tracker: NPS, Churn, and Subscriber Growth," on Thursday, March 14, at 1 PM CT (2 PM ET/11 AM PT).

Parks Associates research notes that the latest churn rates for Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are among the lowest in the industry, while rates for Discovery+ and Apple TV+ are nearly three times as high as Amazon Prime Video. However, the NPS for Discovery+ is the highest of all OTT services, indicating those who don't churn are very satisfied with the service and are willing to recommend it to friends and family.

"These additions add significant value to our Streaming Video Tracker; consumer churn data and NPS provide our clients with a holistic view of the services we track," said Eric Sorensen, Director of Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates. "By providing insights into subscriber estimates, consumer churn data, satisfaction sentiment, and profiles of more than 300 services, this service delivers the tools and information our clients need to effectively assess the market and their competitors."

In a brief released with the Streaming Video Tracker's Q4 update, Parks Associates details the enhancements to the service and its value for content providers, streaming services, investors, and others.

  • Net Promoter Score (NPS) - NPS trending data reveals the strengths and weaknesses from a consumer perspective, providing a more nuanced understanding of the services market positions.
  • Churn Data Analysis - Customer retention and churn are new challenges for the industry, and this data reveals historical churn data and provides valuable insight into the intense competition in the market as well as the frequent shifts in consumer preferences.
  • Consumer Survey Insights - Parks Associates' consumer surveys provide critical information for OTT services in strategizing their content offerings, pricing models, and marketing efforts.

Streaming Video Tracker, delivered through an online portal, helps stakeholders understand the vast landscape of OTT video service providers, with insights on business models, new services, global expansion, and growth of individual services. Monthly market updates provide analysis on the most important announcements in the streaming market and complement the data provided in this portal. Part of the ongoing updates includes strategic insight into how different business models affect NPS and churn rates.  

"We are excited to marry our consumer research with our industry data set for streaming," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "We appreciate the incredible feedback from our clients to further enhance this valuable business intelligence service."

For questions or to set up a demo, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households. https://www.parksassociates.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected] 

SOURCE Parks Associates

Also from this source

Parks Associates: Nearly 50% of Streaming Video Industry Executives Do Not Have the Data They Need to Make Good Business Decisions

Parks Associates: Nearly 50% of Streaming Video Industry Executives Do Not Have the Data They Need to Make Good Business Decisions

New Parks Associates research, conducted in partnership with SymphonyAI's media division, finds that even as streaming becomes the primary means for...
Parks Associates' Security Dealer Perspectives Study Finds 30% of Dealers Sold DIY Systems in 2023

Parks Associates' Security Dealer Perspectives Study Finds 30% of Dealers Sold DIY Systems in 2023

Parks Associates research finds security dealers are branching out into new areas to bolster revenues and add applications that require or enrich...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.