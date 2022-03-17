Parks Associates: Alarm.com, Cox Communities, and Nice North America to Keynote 26th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference

Nearly 90% of US households have internet at home, with 38 million households having at least one work-at-home resident in 2021

DALLAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the agenda and schedule of events for the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, taking place May 17-19 at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Texas. Anne Ferguson, VP of Marketing, Alarm.com; Vickie Rodgers, Vice President and General Manager, Cox Communities, Cox Communications; and Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America, will keynote the annual executive conference focused on the growing opportunity for consumer technologies in the home.

Connections

The annual executive conference, hosted across three days, features the pre-show research workshop Quantifying Technology across the Home and two and half days focused on new business models, innovative technology, and partnerships helping to advance growth of the connected home. Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Cox Communities, Homebase, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Schneider Electric, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, and Iris® Powered by Generali.

"The pandemic has impacted all aspects of consumers' lives, creating new value for broadband value-added services and technologies in the home," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "New opportunities in services, including health-at-home and energy management, alongside an enhanced need for cybersecurity and monitoring solutions, will drive many important discussions this year. We can't wait to be back in person to host our annual event."

All CONNECTIONS™ sessions feature the latest Parks Associates research:

37% of internet households own a smart home device

36% own a home security system

55% own a smart TV

14% own a networked camera

Sessions:

Services, Choice, and Trust – Consumers and Modern Living

Home Network: Foundation of the Smart Home

Life Stages and the Role of Technology

Bringing New Value: Growing Role of Smart Home Platforms

Paradigm Shift: Smart Home and the Future of Energy

New Era of Home Security

Insurance and Smart Products: Fire and Water Solutions

Protecting Consumers at Home: Security and Privacy Matters

Business Model Innovations in the Smart Home

Seniors, Caregivers, and Tech Services: A Growing Opportunity

Connected Entertainment and Smart Home: Whole-Home Experiences

Consumers and Role of Subscription Services

Channel Strategies for Smart Home: Where's the Growth

Smart Apartments: Modern Living

Home Builders Adding Value through Tech

Health and Wellness Solutions: Expanding the Market

Funding the Smart Home: View from Investors

For 26 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem to talk about the growth in the connected home market. Parks Associates will also host multiple virtual CONNECTIONS™ sessions in 2022:

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

CONNECTIONS™ features multiple events hosted throughout 2022 focused on the adoption of technology including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions. Bringing together more than 1,500 senior executives, CONNECTIONS™ provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and virtual sessions. Throughout the event, sponsors offer demos during virtual networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0202

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates