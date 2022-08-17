Parks Associates: Almost Half of DIY Security System Owners Report Purchase Trigger was Burglary

SimpliSafe, Wyze, AvantGuard, Vintage Security, RapidSOS, ADT, Affiliated Monitoring, and more addresses the latest trends in home security and smart home at CONNECTIONS™

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest security research Security Buyers: Purchase Trends and Triggers finds 49% of DIY security system owners report that they purchased their home security system due to a burglary at their home or the home of a loved one, compared to just 27% of professionally installed system owners. The research firm will host State of the Home Security Market virtually on Thursday, August 18, 11 am CT US, as part of the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference series.

Parks Associates: Acquisition Triggers of Home Security System

Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, a RealPage Company, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

"There are many new entrants in the DIY and monitoring landscape, so companies need to go beyond the standard peace-of-mind value proposition to differentiate in this crowded market," said Ryan Hulla, Analyst, Parks Associates. "Benefits such as ease of use and access control innovations can help solutions stand out, and some security companies are branching out into new sectors, such as energy services and vehicle monitoring. At CONNECTIONS™, we will discuss many of these new opportunities and explore the impact of recent moves, such as ADT's joint venture with Ford and the partnership between Alarm.com and telematics provider CalAmp."

State of the Home Security Market features an executive fireside chat with Daniel Oppenheim, CEO, Affiliated Monitoring, interactive panels, and a special dealer roundtable that address new business models in the industry and the role of devices in allowing companies to expand beyond traditional security offerings. Session panels include leading speakers:

Jeff Bales , Senior Director Business Development and Sales, Notion

, Senior Director Business Development and Sales, Michael Bobich , Director of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

, Director of Partnerships, Ian Bryant , Residential, Commercial, & IoT Technology Specialist

, Residential, Commercial, & IoT Technology Specialist Rich Campbell , Training and Development Specialist, RFI

, Training and Development Specialist, Jennifer Doctor , Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls

, Senior Director, Product Management, Larry Folsom , SVP and Chief Monitoring Officer, ADT

, SVP and Chief Monitoring Officer, Marty Hebert , Head of Security Sales and Strategy, RapidSOS

, Head of Security Sales and Strategy, Brian Helt , VP, Strategy and Transformation, HomePro, Inc.

, VP, Strategy and Transformation, Robert McDonald , District General Manager, Vintage Security

, District General Manager, Tim Meekin , CEO, DealerAlly

, CEO, Sean Miller , CEO and Co-founder, Griot Technology

, CEO and Co-founder, Jody Patterson , National Accounts, Central Region, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers

, National Accounts, Central Region, Jennifer Theobald , Director of Strategic Partnerships, Rapid Response

, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Jing Xue , Director of Product Management, Wyze

, Director of Product Management, Wil Vitela , Owner, Home Technology Expert

