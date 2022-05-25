Parks Associates: Almost Two-Thirds of Prospective MDU Tenants Look to Preinstalled Smart Devices as a Key Amenity When Looking for a New Apartment, Condo, or Townhome

Industry webinar features discussion with Cox Communities on market for MDU smart apartment deployments

DALLAS, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds that among prospective MDU (multi-dwelling unit) tenants, 65% look to preinstalled smart home devices as a key amenity. The research firm, in partnership with Cox Communities, is hosting the industry webinar "Planning and Partnerships in Smart Apartment Deployments" on Thursday, May 26, at 11 am CT US (12 pm ET) to discuss the rapid growth for MDU smart deployments, where 96% of smart home deployments were made fewer than five years ago.

Parks Associates: Business Impacts of Installing Smart Devices in MDUs

"The smart home MDU market is intensifying, with remote work among tenants and staff shortages among MDUs creating unique drivers for these types of deployments," said Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "Expectations among prospective MDU residents have shifted so that Wi-Fi is now a standard amenity, with many now expanding their demands to include smart home solutions. We look forward to discussing the trends driving the smart home MDU market, plus the new revenue potential, lessons learned with recent deployments, and best practices when working in the built environment versus new construction."

In this webinar, industry experts share Parks Associates' latest consumer and property manager and building owner research, explore the benefits and challenges when deploying these technologies, and discuss the unique needs of MDU owners/managers and their expectations with smart apartment deployments. Featured speakers:

"Automation solutions are a big deal to folks when they move," said Vickie Rodgers, VP and GM, Cox Communities. "So what are they looking for when they move? They want it to be easy. They want things to be pre-enabled, so they don't have the hassle and wait. And it's starting to become table stakes for renters."

Topics:

Key factors driving growth in smart home and proptech deployments

Benefits of smart solutions and Wi-Fi technologies for residents and property owners

Common pain points, including integration, network structures, and vendor relationships, and unique needs within the MDU space

Best practices for evaluating technology and vendors/partners

Parks Associates recently released the whitepaper Doing IoT Right: Top Practices for Multi-Dwelling Units, developed in partnership with Cox Communities, which addresses the growing demand for exceptional connectivity in MDUs. Download the complimentary paper at https://www.parksassociates.com/whitepapers/mdu-may2022.

Industry and media are invited to attend. Register at https://www.parksassociates.com/cox-may2022. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving consumers and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, executive networking experiences, and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Ulpino

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates