Parks Associates: Amazon Prime Video Penetration Rate is 45% as Streaming Giant Competes to Remain Among Big Three in OTT Video

The research firm's OTT Video Market Tracker highlights current market trends and activities

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates' Video Services Dashboard reveals that as of Q3 2021, Amazon Prime Video's subscriber penetration rate is at 45% of US internet households. The most recent update of the firm's OTT Video Market Tracker recaps top industry and consumer trends, including Amazon Prime's recent price rate increase.

Parks Associates: Amazon Prime Annual Membership Costs

"Amazon's Prime pricing rise, the fourth in its history, comes barely a month after Netflix raised its fees, while Hulu raised its prices last year," said Eric Sorensen, Senior Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates. "Amazon also debuted its Lord of the Rings trailer during the Super Bowl this year, so the firm obviously hopes the value they are bringing in content will offset any consumer reluctance to pay higher prices. With inflation and the cost of content on the rise, we will likely see more providers start to slowly raise their subscription prices, trying to find that balance between revenue growth and consumer value."

Parks Associates estimates that in the first quarter of 2021, 77.3 million US households were members of Amazon Prime and that around 71% of them watched Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video is one of the four foundations of the consumer streaming stack, along with Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. Amazon Prime Video is one of several benefits of an Amazon membership, but Amazon, like its competitors in the OTT space, is investing in original content offerings to keep its subscribers engaged, to encourage new subscribers, and to lure in cord cutters and service hoppers. Many OTT services aired Super Bowl ads this year, promoting not just one title but the range of their content library, to remind viewers of the total value of each subscription.

"These price increases by Amazon have been fully vetted out as part of their long-term strategy to generate more revenue from subscribers over time," Sorensen said. "Supply chain and increasing shipping expenses are being passed down to customers, but it is doubtful that Prime members will object to a twenty-dollar-a-year membership rise, the first in four years."

The OTT Video Market Tracker, an annual service from Parks Associates, features monthly updates on trends and market activities in the OTT video space, including comprehensive tracking of existing and emerging players and quarterly subscriber estimates.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or request specific research data, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small-to-medium business (SMB) markets. For over 35 years, Parks Associates has partnered with companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Rosimely Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates