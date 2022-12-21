Parks Associates Announces Call for Papers for Inaugural Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 in Plano, Texas

77% of property managers and building owners report increased rental rates because of installing smart home device on property

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the topics and call for papers for its inaugural event, Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, being held in-person on April 17-18 at the Hilton Granite in Plano, Texas, and virtually July 20, October 5, and November 30. The firm's latest research on tech innovations and deployment in the multifamily, MDU (multi-dwelling unit), and SMB (small-to-medium business) markets finds 77% of property managers and building owners who have installed smart home devices report the added tech led to increased rents in their properties.

The event features keynote speakers John Butrim, Vice President - Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily, and Guillermo Rivas, Vice President of New Business Development, Cox. Early sponsors include Vantiva, Arize, CSA, Cox Communities, The Nice Group, Rapid Response Monitoring, Homebase, and Cooktop Safety.

"At Smart Spaces, we will welcome service providers, device vendors, and IoT companies to share the best strategies for adding smart home smart tech and meeting property manager and owner expectations for ROI," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, Vice President, Marketing, Parks Associates. "We are excited for this new event focused on proptech and the multi-dwelling and hospitality environments."

In addition to the in-person conference, Smart Spaces features three virtual sessions in 2023:

July 20 – PropTech Market Evolution: Senior and Student Housing

– PropTech Market Evolution: Senior and Student Housing October 5 – Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value

– Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value November 30 – Investment and Expansion in Smart Spaces

Parks Associates has opened the call for papers for all 2023 sessions, featuring the following session topics:

Broadband Services and Role of Connectivity

Building Owner and Property Manager Perspectives

The Big Picture: What's Driving Growth and How Fast Will it Happen

Access and Control Systems: Beyond Security

Energy Management and Indoor Air Quality: Healthy Environments

Insurance and Building Tech

Amenities: EV Charging and Parking Deliveries and Community Services

The Integrator Opportunity: Bringing it all Together

IoT in Hospitality: Safety and Health and Sustainability

New Era of Senior Living: Tech-Enabled Properties

Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value

Use Cases Driving Demand: Safety and Health and Sustainability

Platforms Enabling New Services

Opportunities & Challenges with Growth in MDU Market

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights at Smart Spaces events throughout the year, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

