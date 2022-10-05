Parks Associates Announces Chris White as Director, Smart Home and Energy Research

International research firm continues to strengthen its focus on energy management and consumer purchase behavior for emerging technologies in the home and SMB markets

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced today the promotion of Chris White to Director, Smart Home and Energy Research, at Parks Associates. Chris joined the firm as a senior analyst and will now lead the efforts for the company's research products and services in the smart home areas, including custom work and data analysis leveraging Parks Associates' quarterly surveys of more than 10,000 US internet households.

Parks Associates publishes research studies, trackers, and custom work on the emerging technology areas and has researched the home automation, security, and energy industries since the late 1980s. The firm leverages its proprietary data set of quarterly surveys for its consumer studies, trend identification and analysis, and in-depth forecast work on emerging product and service categories.

"The role of technology continues to grow for consumers, and it is exciting to help shape the research in the smart home and energy areas," said Chris White, Director, Research of Parks Associates. "The impact of connected technologies is everywhere, especially in energy management, where consumers are looking for new tools to monitor and reduce consumption, providers are looking to grow demand response programs, and the rise in adoption of EVs and distributed energy resource devices like home solar and batteries change the landscape."

Chris was previously a director of insights at PeopleMetrics in Philadelphia and the data manager of a youth-serving collaborative in New Orleans. He leverages this background in marketing research and data gathering to contribute to the design of Parks Associates' consumer surveys. Chris earned his BBA in marketing from the College of William & Mary and his MBA in marketing and finance from American University.

"We are excited and welcome Chris to lead this area of research for Parks Associates. He brings great insights into the market and specifically about the consumer purchase journey for emerging technologies," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Home energy management is an incredibly important category as the market undergoes a paradigm shift in energy generation and consumption; we will continue to sharpen our focus on the impact of solar, storage, and electric vehicles on consumers and the connected home landscape."

Parks Associates publishes close to 100 studies and whitepapers each year in emerging technology categories and hosts multiple webinars and executive conferences throughout the year, including CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Future of Video, and Smart Spaces. For more information on Parks Associates research, visit https://www.parksassociates.com

About Parks Associates: Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

