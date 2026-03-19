Parks Associates Announces Comcast, Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, and More to Join 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference May 5-7 in California

AI and connected platforms reshaping the smart home market

PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, bringing together executives from Comcast, Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, and more across the connected home ecosystem to explore the next phase of innovation in AI, smart home platforms, and intelligent consumer services.

CONNECTIONS Event Sponsors 2026 CONNECTIONS Conference - celebrating 30 years

Parks Associates research highlights continued growth in the connected home market. Forty-nine percent of US internet households now own at least one smart home device, and 30% purchased a smart home product in the past 12 months, demonstrating strong consumer demand and interest. Smart home platforms are increasingly powered by AI-driven assistants, with Amazon Alexa controlling devices in 32% of households and Google Assistant in 14%.

"Adoption of access control devices is also expanding but still in the early stages," said Mindi Sue Sternbliz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Only 11% of US internet households own a smart door lock, and another 11% own a smart garage door opener. CONNECTIONS™ brings together the leaders who are building the future of the home experience. We are excited to welcome the industry again for our 30th year."

Keynote speakers:

John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head, Security and Safety, Raymond James

David Puckett, Vice President II, Global Devices Product Management, Comcast

Robert Vance, Vice President, New Markets, Gentex

Additional speakers represent leading companies across the ecosystem, including Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, Origin AI, Allegion, Ayla Networks, Crestron, Calix, Arity, and eero.

The conference opens with the workshop "AI-Powered Smart Home," with research speaker sessions that examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is enabling predictive automation, advanced video intelligence, and new service-based business models for the home.

Parks Associate will also recognize the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living during the conference's networking reception on May 6. The firm is accepting nominations until April 16 for industry leaders who are accelerating innovation, enabling integration across devices and services, and advancing the evolution of intelligent living environments.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors:

Research

Alarm.com

Silicon Labs

Platinum

Kwikset

Origin

Rapid Response Monitoring

Raymond James

TechSee

Vivint, an NRG Company

Reception

Johnson Controls

Registration

Becklar

Wi-Fi

SkyBell

Event

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Aqara

Ayla Networks

BlueConnect Partners

eero

Ensure Protect

Integrated Systems Technology

Ivani

MarketBetter

Plume

RealPage

Telecom Design

Ubiety

Z-Wave Alliance

Breakfast, Lunch, and Break

Arity

Calix

Moen

Morse Micro

Supporter: Sensors Converge

Registration is open. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates