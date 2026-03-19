Parks Associates Announces Comcast, Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, and More to Join 30th Annual CONNECTIONS™ Conference May 5-7 in California
News provided byParks Associates
Mar 19, 2026, 08:43 ET
AI and connected platforms reshaping the smart home market
PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, May 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, bringing together executives from Comcast, Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, AWS, and more across the connected home ecosystem to explore the next phase of innovation in AI, smart home platforms, and intelligent consumer services.
Parks Associates research highlights continued growth in the connected home market. Forty-nine percent of US internet households now own at least one smart home device, and 30% purchased a smart home product in the past 12 months, demonstrating strong consumer demand and interest. Smart home platforms are increasingly powered by AI-driven assistants, with Amazon Alexa controlling devices in 32% of households and Google Assistant in 14%.
"Adoption of access control devices is also expanding but still in the early stages," said Mindi Sue Sternbliz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Only 11% of US internet households own a smart door lock, and another 11% own a smart garage door opener. CONNECTIONS™ brings together the leaders who are building the future of the home experience. We are excited to welcome the industry again for our 30th year."
- John Mack, Managing Director & Sector Co-Head, Security and Safety, Raymond James
- David Puckett, Vice President II, Global Devices Product Management, Comcast
- Robert Vance, Vice President, New Markets, Gentex
Additional speakers represent leading companies across the ecosystem, including Alarm.com, Silicon Labs, Origin AI, Allegion, Ayla Networks, Crestron, Calix, Arity, and eero.
The conference opens with the workshop "AI-Powered Smart Home," with research speaker sessions that examine how artificial intelligence (AI) is enabling predictive automation, advanced video intelligence, and new service-based business models for the home.
Parks Associate will also recognize the 40 Tech Leaders of Connected Living during the conference's networking reception on May 6. The firm is accepting nominations until April 16 for industry leaders who are accelerating innovation, enabling integration across devices and services, and advancing the evolution of intelligent living environments.
Research
- Alarm.com
- Silicon Labs
Platinum
- Kwikset
- Origin
- Rapid Response Monitoring
- Raymond James
- TechSee
- Vivint, an NRG Company
Reception
- Johnson Controls
Registration
- Becklar
Wi-Fi
- SkyBell
Event
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Aqara
- Ayla Networks
- BlueConnect Partners
- eero
- Ensure Protect
- Integrated Systems Technology
- Ivani
- MarketBetter
- Plume
- RealPage
- Telecom Design
- Ubiety
- Z-Wave Alliance
Breakfast, Lunch, and Break
- Arity
- Calix
- Moen
- Morse Micro
Supporter: Sensors Converge
Registration is open. For information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein.
About CONNECTIONS™
Parks Associates will host the 30th annual CONNECTIONS™ on May 5-7, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.
CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in-person conference sessions. Parks Associates' analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.
CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
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