Parks Associates Announces its Annual Top Leaders in Technology for 2022

International research firm highlights industry technology leaders from entertainment and streaming, energy, connected health, and connected home and security

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced its 2022 Top Leaders In Technology, a list updated annually to highlight the leading industry executives who are advancing the markets for consumer technology and small-to-medium business (SMB) technologies through their participation at Parks Associates' annual executive events. As the leading research firm studying the digital lifestyle and technology markets, Parks Associates brings together thousands of industry leaders each year to highlight changing market developments, trends in consumer demand, and shifts in business strategies.

Parks Associates: Top Leaders in Technology

Top Leaders in Technology includes the following industry categories:

2022 Top Leaders in Technology

2022 Top Leaders in Connected Home and Security

2022Top Leaders in Energy Management

2022 Top Leaders in Connected Health

2022 Top Leaders in Video and Entertainment

"We are excited to release our 2022 Top Leaders in Technology list," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "There are many great leaders who are literally building our future, and they contributed their time at key networking events to share their expertise. It is an honor to recognize and support these individuals and the companies they represent."

Parks Associates estimates that by 2023, more than 103 million US households will have high-speed internet delivered to their home and overall US internet adoption – including mobile broadband-only households – will reach 114.5 million. The firm also reports households across all technology segments are adopting more connected devices—even those who are less than enthusiastic about immediate ownership.

Top Leaders in Technology features the top participants at Parks Associates' executive events, where they provided thousands of marketers with a better understanding of the diffusion of technology products. These industry influencers contributed their vision and support during one of the firm's annual events in 2022, which hosted over 4,500 industry executives from more than 2,200 organizations.

"We had an amazing response to our virtual and in-person event experiences in 2022," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "No matter what the future holds, we are confident that gathering together virtually and in-person provides value and knowledge."

Parks Associates annual events include its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media; and CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, hosted each year at CES®. In 2022, the firm announced its inaugural Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living event. The 2023 schedule is available at https://www.parksassociates.com/events.

