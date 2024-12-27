Parks Associates Announces its Annual Top Leaders in Technology List for 2024

International research and consulting firm highlights industry leaders in entertainment and streaming, energy, connected health, multifamily and smart spaces, and connected home and security

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, the research and consulting authority on digital lifestyles and technology, today released 2024 Top Leaders in Technology, an annual list that recognizes technology executives who are featured speakers at the firm's 2024 executive conferences. Parks Associates recognizes these leaders for their pivotal roles in market growth and their dedication to expanding industry knowledge.

2024 Top Technology Leaders

Parks Associates' events include its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality and Community Living; Future of Video: Business of Streaming; and CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home.

"We are ecstatic to highlight these exceptional leaders, emphasizing the importance of industry collaboration through networking and event opportunities," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These exceptional individuals deserve recognition because of their effort and dedication to advancing the industry they work in. We are proud to spotlight these accomplished individuals."

Top Leaders in Technology include the following industry categories:

2024 Top Leaders in Technology

2024 Top Leaders in Connected Home and Security

2024 Top Leaders in Energy

2024 Top Leaders in Connected Health

2024 Top Leaders in Video and Entertainment

2024 Top Leaders in Multifamily

The firm hosted more than 2,400 executives through its virtual and in-person events, which highlight the impact of technology on the consumer and business landscape, including trends, growth, shifts in consumer and B2B preferences, and strategic business transformations. The research firm reports that 94% of US internet households own a smartphone, 88% have a streaming video service, 64% own a smart TV, 45% own a smart home device, and over one-half own a wearable.

"We thank the Top Leaders in Technology, who contributed their vision and support in 2024," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Conference attendees included C-level, vice presidents, product managers, marketing directors, government officials, media influencers, and more."

Parks Associates 2024 events were sponsored by leading industry companies:

CONNECTIONS™ SUMMIT AT CES

American International Group (AIG)

Alarm.com

Calix

Cox Communities

Homebase

Ivani

Kaadas Smart Locks

Nice

Origin

Shelly

SkyBell

SmartThings

Ubiety Technologies

Universal Electronics

SMART ENERGY SUMMIT

Arcadia

Resideo

SkyBell

SmartThings

Universal Electronics

CONNECTIONS™

Affiliated Monitoring

Alarm.com

Becklar

bluesalve partners

Calix

Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company

Cognitive Systems

Cox Communities

Ivani

Johnson Controls

Kaadas Smart Locks

Kwikset

Midea

Moen

Nice

Origin

Rapid Response Monitoring

RSPNDR

Savant

Schlage

Shelly

SkyBell

SmartThings

Trident IoT

Ubiety Technologies

VectorSolv

Xailient

Z-Wave Alliance

SMART SPACES

ADT Multifamily

Calix

Cox Communities

DoJo Networks

Homebase, a Quext Company

Kwikset

Nice

Salto

SkyBell

SmartRent

VANTIVA

WireStar Networks

Xfinity Communities

Zentra Access

CONNECTED HEALTH SUMMIT

Alarm.com

Becklar

Calix

FPT Software

FUTURE OF VIDEO

Adeia

Bango

FPT Software

JWP Connatix

SymphonyAI

Wurl

Parks Associates' 2025 event schedule is available at https://www.parksassociates.com/events. For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions. https://www.parksassociates.com

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates