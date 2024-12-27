Parks Associates Announces its Annual Top Leaders in Technology List for 2024
Dec 27, 2024, 08:35 ET
International research and consulting firm highlights industry leaders in entertainment and streaming, energy, connected health, multifamily and smart spaces, and connected home and security
DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, the research and consulting authority on digital lifestyles and technology, today released 2024 Top Leaders in Technology, an annual list that recognizes technology executives who are featured speakers at the firm's 2024 executive conferences. Parks Associates recognizes these leaders for their pivotal roles in market growth and their dedication to expanding industry knowledge.
Parks Associates' events include its signature event CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference; Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer; Connected Health Summit: Consumer Engagement and Innovation; Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality and Community Living; Future of Video: Business of Streaming; and CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home.
"We are ecstatic to highlight these exceptional leaders, emphasizing the importance of industry collaboration through networking and event opportunities," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "These exceptional individuals deserve recognition because of their effort and dedication to advancing the industry they work in. We are proud to spotlight these accomplished individuals."
Top Leaders in Technology include the following industry categories:
2024 Top Leaders in Technology
2024 Top Leaders in Connected Home and Security
2024 Top Leaders in Energy
2024 Top Leaders in Connected Health
2024 Top Leaders in Video and Entertainment
2024 Top Leaders in Multifamily
The firm hosted more than 2,400 executives through its virtual and in-person events, which highlight the impact of technology on the consumer and business landscape, including trends, growth, shifts in consumer and B2B preferences, and strategic business transformations. The research firm reports that 94% of US internet households own a smartphone, 88% have a streaming video service, 64% own a smart TV, 45% own a smart home device, and over one-half own a wearable.
"We thank the Top Leaders in Technology, who contributed their vision and support in 2024," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Conference attendees included C-level, vice presidents, product managers, marketing directors, government officials, media influencers, and more."
Parks Associates 2024 events were sponsored by leading industry companies:
CONNECTIONS™ SUMMIT AT CES
American International Group (AIG)
Alarm.com
Calix
Cox Communities
Homebase
Ivani
Kaadas Smart Locks
Nice
Origin
Shelly
SkyBell
SmartThings
Ubiety Technologies
Universal Electronics
SMART ENERGY SUMMIT
Arcadia
Resideo
SkyBell
SmartThings
Universal Electronics
CONNECTIONS™
Affiliated Monitoring
Alarm.com
Becklar
bluesalve partners
Calix
Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company
Cognitive Systems
Cox Communities
Ivani
Johnson Controls
Kaadas Smart Locks
Kwikset
Midea
Moen
Nice
Origin
Rapid Response Monitoring
RSPNDR
Savant
Schlage
Shelly
SkyBell
SmartThings
Trident IoT
Ubiety Technologies
VectorSolv
Xailient
Z-Wave Alliance
SMART SPACES
ADT Multifamily
Calix
Cox Communities
DoJo Networks
Homebase, a Quext Company
Kwikset
Nice
Salto
SkyBell
SmartRent
VANTIVA
WireStar Networks
Xfinity Communities
Zentra Access
CONNECTED HEALTH SUMMIT
Alarm.com
Becklar
Calix
FPT Software
FUTURE OF VIDEO
Adeia
Bango
FPT Software
JWP Connatix
SymphonyAI
Wurl
Parks Associates' 2025 event schedule is available at https://www.parksassociates.com/events. For more information, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, 972-490-1113.
About Parks Associates
Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services and executive networking experiences and conferences.
The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions. https://www.parksassociates.com
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
