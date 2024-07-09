Space X's Starlink service has an estimated US 1.3 million residential subscriptions, creating new market competition

DALLAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the launch of its new Broadband Market Tracker, an annual research subscription service that profiles more than 25 market leaders in the US and Canadian residential internet service markets. The Broadband Market Tracker delivers quarterly reports that analyze market trends, profile market leaders, and provide estimates for residential internet subscribers and revenues for the North American market.

Parks Associates Announces New Broadband Market Tracker, Annual Research Service Tracking 25+ Residential ISPs in the US and Canada

Parks Associates leverages the firm's consumer research and industry knowledge to provide estimates for all leading companies, even those that that do not publicly release figures, and to measure growth in services such as fixed wireless service among mobile network operators.

Parks Associates estimates that in the satellite internet market, Space X's Starlink service has approximately 1.3 million residential subscriptions in the US, overtaking long-time incumbents HughesNet and Viasat. As of Q1 2024, Starlink is the 12th largest residential internet service provider in the US market. The company is on track to become a top 10 residential ISP by market share by the end of 2024.

"This year, significant changes in the broadband market include regulatory shifts, increasing competitiveness from wireless options, and mergers and acquisitions," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates. "The end of the Affordable Connectivity Program has challenged both ISPs and consumers, and growing price sensitivity is driving renewed interest in service bundling. This research will follow this and other trends and measure their impacts on the bottom line of subscriber counts and revenues for all major providers."

Parks Associates' analysis of the residential internet market includes the following information and benefits:

Quarterly analysis of market trends and events and their impact on the broader competitive landscape

Strategic assessment of market changes, current announcements, and new products

Insights into strategies of key players

Evaluation of events in the context of broader market trends

Identification of market, partnership, and revenue opportunities

Key trends and factors shaping the market, including multifamily housing opportunities, and the impacts on industry players in the internet and connected home markets

Access to Parks Associates' analyst team and historical proprietary data

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113. Request more information about this service.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Parks Associates