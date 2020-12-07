Parks Associates Announces Topics for 25th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the topics for the 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, which will feature virtual networking experiences throughout 2021 focused on smart home, security, services, and connected products. The firm, celebrating its 35th year in 2021, is sharing its latest data highlighting growth strategies, case studies, and recommendations for the smart home, connected health, tech support, energy management, CE, and broadband industries.

CONNECTIONS™, sponsored by Alarm.com, provides networking opportunities combined with visionary keynotes and conference sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer research, product and service adoption and trends.

"In 2020, we launched the CONNECTIONS™ Community, providing ongoing virtual conference sessions throughout the year," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "In 2021, we will feature CONNECTIONS™ sessions from March to November, highlighting our research and bringing together executive speakers to discuss ongoing shifts in consumer behavior and the key trends shaping the future."

Parks Associates research finds security system owners are and have been the volume buyers of smart home devices for the US market and report above-average purchase intentions for safety and security solutions. Approximately 35 million primary homes have a working security system, and in recent years, adoption of security systems has experienced growth of an average rate over 12%.

2021 CONNECTIONS Schedule

March 24: Smart Products - Serving the SMB Market

May 12: Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home

May 25: State of the Smart Home; Pro-Installers and Home Technologies

May 26: Home Services Opportunities; Sensor Innovation and AI - Driving New Use Cases

July 14: MDUs: Scaling Up

August 18: State of Home Security Market

September 22: Home Networking and Wi-Fi

November 9: Smart Home: Battle of the Platforms; Protecting Consumers: Privacy and Security Consumers

November 10: Europe and the Smart Home; Insurance and Smart Home

On January 14, Parks Associates will host CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, a CES Partner Program, and invites all 2020 CONNECTIONS™ Community participants to attend. The one-day virtual program features two keynotes and six sessions focused on smart home platforms, home security, consumer privacy, connected healthcare, and bundling strategies for home services.

For 25 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities, consumer and industry research from the Parks Associates analyst team, insights from visionary speakers, and thoughtful, curated sessions focused on technology innovations, consumer behavior, and product and service adoption and trends.

Executives can submit to speak at www.connectionsus.com. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

