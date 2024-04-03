Parks Associates Announces VIP Dealer Reception Hosted by Nice at CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 8

Home automation leader Nice hosts integrators and dealers at smart home and security conference

DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced Nice will host a special VIP Dealer Reception for smart home dealers, integrators, and installers on Wednesday, May 8, at 6:30 pm at the Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano/Dallas, Texas, in partnership with the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference. The executive conference brings together leading players in the broadband, smart home, security, and home controls markets to share, network, and collaborate.

Nice is an international leader in home automation, smart home, and home security with the aim of combining functionality and simplicity. The Nice Group distributes its products in over 100 countries around the world, with 24 branches on five continents, 14 production units, and 13 research and development centers.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Parks Associates by hosting the networking reception and amplifying voices of dealers and integrators to drive innovation and move the industry forward," said Mark Owen Burson, CMO, Nice North America. "At Nice, we understand the pivotal role of dealers and integrators and are committed to forging strong partnerships to enhance the development and delivery of smart home solutions. This gathering at CONNECTIONS™ embodies our shared vision of revolutionizing the smart home and security industry. Together, we can evolve the way people interact with their homes, making everyday life simpler, safer, and more enjoyable."

Consumers continue to acquire connected devices, which creates more opportunity for integration and value-added services. In its study Interoperability & Generative AI: Next Generation Smart Home UI, Parks Associates forecasts the annual US revenues from core smart home product categories will be $12.6 billion in 2027.

"The professionals in the home play a key role in the distribution, installation, and service for many smart home and security solutions," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Hosting this reception is a great way to bring the technology players together with local and regional dealers. They are critical distribution point for many companies."

Nice will host the reception at the Union Bear on Wednesday, May 8, 6:30-8:00 PM. Installers, dealers, and integrators are invited to attend. Parks Associates is also hosting Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™ on May 8 and invites interested and qualified dealers, installers, and integrators to RSVP.

Parks Associates' market research helps to track and assess the growth of residential and small-to-medium business markets. Its events bring together the leading industry players across all home ecosystems to help advance the market through research, collaboration, and partnerships.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is hosted May 7-9, 2024, in Plano, Texas, and brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in person conference sessions. Parks Associates analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

About Nice North America

Nice North America, a subsidiary of Nice, is one of the largest manufacturers of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions in the world, with seamless and easy-to-install technology for smart home control, security and automation, perimeter access, protection and control, sunshade solutions, power management, and whole home entertainment. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with several R&D and manufacturing centers across the region. Professional integrators, dealers, and distribution partners grow their business with CEU training and education, technical and field support, and award-winning sales and marketing programs. The company is a proud national sponsor of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, supporting wounded veterans and their families with specially adapted smart homes. For further information, visit www.niceforyou.com.

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates