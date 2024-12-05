Consumer study "Managed Wi-Fi: MDU Resident Demand & Preferences" and Smart Spaces sessions

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New consumer research from Parks Associates finds apartment residents consume digital content at a higher rate than residents of single-family homes (SFH) or condos, driven by higher use of smartphones and gaming consoles. The research shows that 17% of apartment residents report using a gaming console on a daily basis versus 12% of SFH residents and 7% of condo residents. Managed Wi-Fi: MDU Resident Demand & Preferences, a survey of 8,000 US internet households, examines the landscape for bulk and managed Wi-Fi adoption in multifamily properties, including the drivers of demand among residents.

Parks Associates: Apartment Residents Consume More Digital Content Than Residents In Condos Or Single-Family Homes

"Apartment residents report spending more hours each week playing online games, streaming music, and watching online video compared to condo and SFH residents," said Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates. "By contrast, residents in condos and SFH report higher daily use of computers, largely explained by their work-at-home habits. Properties deploying internet solutions to rental communities need to be prepared to meet the different needs of these residents, including putting Wi-Fi access points in the right areas of the property and supporting wired ethernet for gamers."

Parks Associates research shows a gradual rise in resident satisfaction with bulk internet services, as properties retire legacy free Wi-Fi and move towards premium services. Many legacy free services, although appreciated by residents, function similarly to public café or airport Wi-Fi, requiring splash pages to log in and creating privacy issues and difficulties connecting browserless devices (including many IoT products) to the network. Multifamily owners and operators are investing in more comprehensive professional Wi-Fi solutions, which has improved resident satisfaction and is helping to drive future demand.

"Residents receiving modern bulk service now increasingly receive high-speed and reliable connectivity, available at move-in, with a variety of Wi-Fi hotspots available throughout their properties so that they can freely roam without needing to log in multiple times," Hanich said. "This offers a superior experience to legacy models and has helped to make bulk internet the number one amenity people look for in their next home."

Parks Associates hosts the annual Smart Spaces conference, including virtual sessions and an in-person conference, to share research and executive insights focused on the next generation of tech solutions in multidwelling and hospitality environments. The next virtual session, "Smart Spaces: Access Control and Security in Multifamily," is December 12.

Parks Associates will also host the 19th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Business of Smart Home on January 7, at CES® 2025 in Las Vegas. This executive event features connected home leaders addressing new business models among converging IoT industries, the role of AI in new smart home capabilities, and research showing shifts in consumer attitudes and behavior regarding technology and devices in their home.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com.

