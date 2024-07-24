Parks Associates: Apple Devices Have Consistently High NPS Across CE Device Categories

New Tech Ecosystem Dashboard examines the convergence of consumer electronics devices with entertainment

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new Tech Ecosystem Dashboard, featuring ownership and purchase intention data from surveys of 5,000-8,000 US internet households, finds the net promoter scores (NPS) for Apple-branded CE devices are consistently higher than scores for the same CE devices of other brands, although Samsung is not too far behind in the smartphone, tablet, and smart watch categories. NPS for smart TVs do not differ much by brand, although Samsung's Tizen operating system is in the lead for the category, compared to Google/Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Parks Associates' Tech Ecosystem Dashboard measures the power and influence of brand ecosystems on consumer attitudes, product ownership, brand loyalty, and future purchase intentions. The Dashboard focuses on four main brand ecosystems—Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Google—and includes data and discussion of additional brands within individual CE categories, along with historical numbers.

"New for 2024, Parks Associates' Tech Ecosystem Dashboard illustrates the power of brand ecosystems and the convergence of consumer electronics devices with entertainment," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Smartphones, for example, are central hubs for communication but also daily drivers for smart home device management and personal entertainment."

Advancements in technology have coincided with increased demand for devices and, consequently, integrated capabilities across those devices. Parks Associates research finds that US internet households now own an average of 17 devices, including three smart home devices, one to two health-related devices, and 13 consumer electronics such as computers, mobile phones, headphones, and more. With so many applications in use and devices to manage, an interconnected experience through brand ecosystems would enhance the user experience for the consumer.

Deeper integration within an ecosystem also fosters brand loyalty and promotes stickiness. While each device will work functionally on its own, oftentimes multiple devices work better when all operate within the same ecosystem.

"This shift towards interconnectivity demands a new focus on how CE devices interact to create more immersive experiences and deeper connections," Lee said. "There is a big opportunity to capture the consumer and be the primary brand in the home for different devices and services."

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

