Parks Associates: Apple is the Leading Ecosystem With Nearly 20% of US Internet Households Owning 3+ Apple-Brand Device Types

Strong growth in the smart watch category has increased Apple's stickiness, with its base of ecosystem loyalists growing by 15% since 2019

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research from its quarterly survey of 10,000 internet households shows that Apple is leading the ecosystem among connected consumers, with nearly 20% of US internet households owning three or more Apple-brand device types. The research study Quantifying Brand Loyalty: Connected Device and Platform Ecosystems evaluates the devices and ecosystems developed by the four leading brands among consumer devices: Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung.

Parks Associates: CE Brand Loyalists among US Internet Households

"The Apple ecosystem centers on its iPhone and iPad products- nearly all Apply Loyalists own these devices," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Apple benefits from having the most tech-forward user base and highest perception of quality across these brands."

The study defines Brand Loyalists as households with three or more devices from the same brand. The following devices were counted as products within a brand's ecosystem:

Apple—Apple desktop/laptop, Apple tablet, Apple smartphone, Apple TV streaming media player

Amazon—Amazon tablet, Amazon smartphone, Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV streaming media player

Google/Android—Android computer stick, Android tablet, Android smartphone, Chromecast/Nexus Player/NVIDIA Shield with Google TV

Samsung—Samsung desktop/laptop, Samsung tablet, Samsung smartphone, Samsung TV

"Google is a solid second place in terms of ecosystems; its footprint has been growing at a much slower pace than Apple," Kent said.

This research explores the demographic distinctions between these brand loyalists and examines differing usage patterns, with particular attention given to the use of online content services such as music, video, gaming, and other subscriptions.

