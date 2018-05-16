Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

DALLAS, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Parks Associates shows roughly 40% of consumers in the market for a smart home device consider interoperability with either Amazon Echo or Google Home to be important. The IoT research firm will host CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco, which features interactive panel sessions discussing the security, interoperability, and support innovations that are improving the user experience in the smart home and driving broader consumer adoption.

Parks Associates: Importance of Factors when Making Purchase Decision

"Many consumers expect the devices they are buying will work together," said Patrice Samuels, Sr. Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "When shopping for a smart home device, consumers prioritize device interoperability over specific brand ecosystems—74% of consumers find it important to consider a smart home product brand that will work with other products in their home. Amazon and Google products are very popular, so consumers naturally prioritize products that work with these devices."

Samuels will moderate the session "Tech Support & Privacy: Creating Consumer Confidence" at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23. The panel will examine the impact of smart home and IoT adoption on the support needs of consumers and households.

Joining Samuels are:

Colin Barceloux , CEO, Axius

, CEO, Jon Clay , Director, Global Threat Communications, Trend Micro

, Director, Global Threat Communications, J.B. Fowler, Chief Product Officer, DOMOTZ

Ted Haeger , VP of Training & Support, Control4

Brad Russell, Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates, will moderate the session "Seamless Experiences: Interoperability and User Interfaces," which will look at the efforts to build a seamless experience that crosses brands, platforms, and ecosystems, invisible to the end user.

Speakers include:

Kent Dickson , Co-Founder and CEO, Yonomi

, Co-Founder and CEO, David McCall , Senior Strategic Planner - Smart Home Group, Intel Corporation ; Chair - Strategy Work Group, Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF)

, Senior Strategic Planner - Smart Home Group, ; Chair - Strategy Work Group, Daniel Moneta , CMO & EVP Corporate Development, MMB Networks

, CMO & EVP Corporate Development, Dhruveshkumar Patel, CTO, VOLANSYS Technologies

On Thursday, May 24, Russell will moderate the session "Security and Data Analytics: Protecting the Connected Consumer" at 10:30 a.m. The interactive panel will examine the innovations that are improving the security experience for smart home consumers.

Joining Russell are:

Asaf Ashkenazi, Vice President for Internet of the Things Security Products, Rambus

Marcio Avillez , SVP Networks, CUJO AI

, SVP Networks, Rich Bira , Managing Director, USA , Fibaro

, Managing Director, , Timo Laaksonen , President, F-Secure Americas, F-Secure

, President, F-Secure Americas, Duane Paulson , VP - Strategic Partnerships, Fing

The 2018 CONNECTIONS™ Conference will host more than 650 high-level executives in an intimate networking environment. The event includes a mix of market research, analysis, and industry insight designed to capture the complexity and opportunities in these interconnected markets.

Parks Associates' 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference will take place May 22-24, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in San Francisco. CONNECTIONS™ is the premier connected home event hosting more than 600 executives from the connected entertainment, IoT, and smart home industries. Throughout the event, sponsors offer tabletop demos during networking events, spotlighting new technology innovations and services for the entertainment, mobile, and smart home market segments. For more information, contact sales@parksassociates.com, call 972-490-1113, visit www.connectionsconference.com.

