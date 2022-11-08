Parks Associates: Aspinity, CamerEye, DigiCert, Josh.ai, Labrador Systems, Marathon Machines, Sensory, Sentry AI, Silicon Valley Bank, WAGZ, and Water Control Management Address Impact of AI on Hardware and Security Services at CONNECTIONS™

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host Tech Innovation and New Partnerships virtually on Thursday, November 10, 11 am CT US, as part of the 26th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference series. The firm reports that nearly 40% of US internet households now own some kind of security solution, creating many opportunities for new services in video verification and AI-powered monitoring. Parks Associates data estimates that between 2022 and 2024, more than 250 million networked cameras, video doorbells, and smart speakers/smart displays will be sold in the US.

Parks Associates: Security Solution Adoption

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communities, F-Secure, Homebase, Plume, Airties, Bitdefender, Johnson Controls, Nice, Notion, Rapid Response Monitoring, Resideo, Schneider Electric, STRATIS®, a RealPage Company, AmTrust Specialty Risk, Gadgeon, Cooktop Safety, Ivani, Midea, Cooktop Safety, Iris® Powered by Generali, and Assurant.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) is creating a new value tier that enables brands to be more competitive and add new value," said Ryan Hulla, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "We are especially excited to welcome these leaders to share more about new applications and business models being introduced to the market

Tech Innovation and New Partnerships features new consumer research, an executive fireside chat with Mike Dooley, Co-Founder and CEO, Labrador Systems, and an interactive panel featuring the following industry leaders:

Terry Anderton , Founder & CEO, WAGZ

, Founder & CEO, Rebecca Belding , VP, Silicon Valley Bank

, VP, Alex Capecelatro , CEO, Josh.ai

, CEO, Uday Kiran Chaka , CEO, Sentry AI

, CEO, Tom Doyle , CEO and Founder, Aspinity

, CEO and Founder, Tom Klein , Senior Director, IoT Business Development, DigiCert

, Senior Director, IoT Business Development, Bob Langlois , Founder, Water Control Management

, Founder, Todd Mozer , President & CEO, Sensory

, President & CEO, Sai Reddy, CEO, CamerEye

Glenn Reid , CEO, Marathon Machines

"The era of AI has begun," said Uday Kiran Chaka, CEO, Sentry AI. "Where we live, work, and play will be fundamentally transformed by smart technologies, such as AI-powered security monitoring. The CONNECTIONS™ conference organized by Parks Associates illuminates, envisions, and shapes the future by bringing together innovators, service providers, and decision makers."

"There is a growing need for smart home users to expand their security cameras to safety applications that rely on artificial intelligence and machine learning-based pattern or behavior recognition," said Sai Reddy, CEO and founder, CamerEye. "We're seeing tremendous value in applications that require data aggregation using AI-driven video analytics, such as person usage and activity tracking that can be used for improved safety and security, maintenance and automation purposes."

"The internet has fundamentally changed the way we interact with our homes, and we see huge growth in traditional services like laundry being delivered through IoT technology," said Glenn Reid, CEO, Marathon Machines.

Parks Associates will host its 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES on January 6 in Las Vegas. The 27th annual CONNECTIONS™ 2023 in will feature multiple virtual session and an in-person conference on May 23-25 in Frisco, TX. To request data, an interview, or a briefing, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference features multiple virtual and in-person sessions focused on the adoption of technology, including smart home, security, connected health, energy, home automation, and entertainment solutions.

The Parks Associates analyst team leads all conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and new business strategies. Register now. For information, contact [email protected] or visit www.connectionsconference.com.

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972-996-0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates