Parks Associates: Average Number of Networked Cameras Among Device Owners Increases to 3.4 from 1.9 in 2018

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new Smart Product Market Assessment research finds US broadband households with networked cameras now own on average 3.4 of these devices, a rapid increase from less than two devices in early 2018. Additionally, over one-third of those who bought a smart video doorbell in the past 12 months are first-time buyers. The firm will host the 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies virtually on January 14, in cooperation with CES® 2021, featuring executives from ADT, Alarm.com, Brinks Home Security, Nice, Notion, SimpliSafe, and Yonomi.

Parks Associates: Average Number of Networked Cameras Owned

"Households with smart home devices continue to purchase additional devices, driving growth as they embrace DIY options and seek to protect multiple access points and locations in their home," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Companies can maximize their approach in this market by attracting new buyers while also developing and marketing features and use cases that address multidevice ownership."

CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Alarm.com, AmTrust Financial Services, and Airties, features sessions on smart home technology and services, connected health, data privacy, value-added services, and home security. Parks Associates analysts and industry executives will explore the impact as work, school, and entertainment use cases increase demand on smart home functionality and capabilities. Speakers will also discuss new consumer behaviors in DIY and new opportunities emerging as households adopt and integrate multiple connected devices.

The virtual sessions Smart Home Platforms: Simplifying the Experience, 10 am CT on Thursday, January 14, and Home Security Growth: DIY and Pro Channels, 1 pm CT, explore the user experience and the changing business models for smart home and home security solutions.

Speakers:

Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Raya Sevilla , SVP Information Technology, ADT

, SVP Information Technology, ADT Sumati Stewart , SVP of Sales and Marketing, Yonomi

, SVP of Sales and Marketing, Yonomi Mark Owen Burson , VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America

, VP Marketing & Product Management, Brett Jurgens , CEO and Co-Founder, Notion, a Comcast Company

, CEO and Co-Founder, Notion, a Comcast Company Min Kang , Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security

, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Brinks Home Security Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

Parks Associates surveys 10,000 US broadband households each quarter, providing a rich data set with trending for at least five years. The firm will feature its market insights and consumer data during the webinars and virtual conferences throughout 2021.

For more information, visit www.connectionssummit.com. To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2021, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and home services, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.

The 15th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 14 during CES, which runs January 11–14 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http//www.connectionssummit.com

