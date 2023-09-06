Parks Associates Brings Smart Home Innovation Conference to DISTRIBUTECH

Leading Research Firm Hosts 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer at Leading Energy Trade Show

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announces the 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH, the largest utility and energy-focused conference in the world, on February 26-27, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, at the Orlando Convention Center. Through the combination of these two industry-leading events, attendees will gain insights on energy innovations in the connected home and small business markets, including adoption, attitudes, and trends, alongside a premier showcase of cutting-edge technologies in electricity delivery automation, energy efficiency, and demand response.

The research firm's latest data shows that 16% of US internet households have a smart thermostat, 5-7% have an EV (electric vehicle), and 6% own smart lighting control systems. Tyson Brown, Manager Strategic Partnerships, Google, will present a Smart Energy Summit keynote, highlighting the role of tech players in the landscape, especially for consumers.

"Smart Energy Summit will highlight the role of distributed energy resources and requirements from ecosystem players as the energy landscape continues to evolve and depend more on active participation from consumers and businesses," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "As we celebrate our 15th annual event, we look forward to providing an exceptional platform for industry leaders to converge, collaborate, and navigate the dynamic landscape of smart energy."

Smart Energy Summit will host a mix of keynotes, research presentations, and interactive panel discussions discussing the latest smart energy solutions, from smart home devices to demand response technologies.

"Smart homes and smart energy consumers are vital for a decarbonized and resilient grid," said Jennifer Runyon, Senior Content Director, DISTRIBUTECH International. "We look forward to bringing valuable insights from the Smart Energy Summit to DISTRIBUTECH International. The Parks Associates conference nicely complements our 16-track educational program, and we're delighted to be hosting them in Orlando."

The event is open to professionals across the energy and utility sectors, including utilities, technology providers, energy retailers, policymakers, and researchers. Early registration opens in October through the DISTRIBUTECH website.

Parks Associates will host its 15th annual in-person Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, featuring Google as a keynote, in partnership with DISTRIBUTECH, February 26-27, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

About Smart Energy Summit

The 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, in partnership with DISTRIBUTECH in 2024, addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets. The executive conference features experts from utilities, retailers, software providers, manufacturers, and energy, broadband, and security service providers.

Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit 2024 features an in-person conference February 26-27, in partnership with DISTRIBUTECH, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The conference also features virtual sessions in 2024 on February 1, July 23, and December 12, following a successful virtual series in 2023 on June 15, August 17, and November 9. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state, and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy24. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

