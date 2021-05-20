Parks Associates celebrates 25th year of CONNECTIONS™ with State of Smart Home Market, featuring executives from COX Communities, Silicon Labs, Resideo, Alarm.com, Allegion, Google/Thread Group, and Kraftful

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the virtual session State of the Smart Home Market on Tuesday, May 25, as part of this year's CONNECTIONS™: Premier Connected Home Conference. Parks Associates has hosted the executive conference for 25 years, bringing together thousands of consumer technology ecosystem players and hosting thoughtful, curated sessions focused on consumer technology innovations, market disruption, and product and service adoption and trends.

Parks Associates: Smart Climate Control Ownership: Top Devices

Event sponsors include Alarm.com, Calix, Cox Communications, SmartRent, Bitdefender, Tuya, Ayla Networks, Plume, and Airties.

New research from Parks Associates shows 19% of US broadband households own at least one smart climate-control device and that demand for these products will increase as the pandemic brings new attention to indoor air quality solutions. The firm's research also notes increased adoption of technology products in general, with 34% of broadband households owning at least one smart home device and 49% of households owning a smart speaker.

State of the Smart Home Market, 11:00 a.m. CT, assesses key trends and competitive dynamics impacting the smart home market. This session features Vickie Rodgers, Vice President, COX Communities, in the executive Q&A session "Exploring the Next Stage of Growth."

"COVID has raised the priority of digital enablement and automation for MDU properties and builders," said Vickie Rodgers, VP, COX Communities. "This will change the landscape for how residents will consume smart home technology. This new model will create a strong need for consultative engagement on optimizing operational efficiencies, connectivity solutions, cloud-based services, device choices, and integration. Smart homes don't work without great broadband connections and the appropriate integration."

The session includes a research presentation from Parks Associates and an interactive panel:



Jacob Alamat , VP and GM, Home & Life, Silicon Labs

, VP and GM, Home & Life, Silicon Labs Alice DeBiasio , VP Global Product Management - Security, Resideo

, VP Global Product Management - Security, Resideo Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com David Ilardi , GM, Allegion Home, maker of Schlage locks

, GM, Allegion Home, maker of Schlage locks Michele Turner , Senior Director - Product Management, Smart Home Ecosystem Google Nest, Google/Thread Group

, Senior Director - Product Management, Smart Home Ecosystem Google Nest, Google/Thread Group Yana Welinder, CEO, Kraftful

"The growth of the smart home market continues to be strong," said Jacob Alamat, VP and GM, Home & Life, Silicon Labs. "We've seen very encouraging developments in our industry moving towards better interoperability, ease of use, and security. In order for the smart home to truly go mainstream, these are all attributes the industry must commit to."

"It has been thrilling to actively engage in the tremendous growth of the smart home market," said Dave Ilardi, GM, Allegion Home, maker of Schlage locks. "Smart home technology companies have entered into a new era where consumers put a profound emphasis on their residences and the peace of mind connected homes can bring. As a legacy brand that has been innovating for over a century, Schlage is proud to be part of a pivotal moment in the history of the industry where creating space for greater adoption among consumer audiences will expand the smart home for years to come."

"After a year where all of us spent a disproportionate amount of time in the home, the latest development in smart home tech is a particularly exciting topic," said Yana Welinder, CEO, Kraftful.

