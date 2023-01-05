Parks Associates: CES® 2023 Highlights Importance of Ease of Use for Connected Products

47% of households planning to purchase a smart lock indicate a keypad is a must-have feature

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative smart home products showcased at CES® 2023 focus on simplicity, ease of use, and interoperability. Dozens of companies including ADT, Alarm.com, Essence Group, and more featured new product announcements in the safety and security space. Research from Parks Associates supports the demand for useful and simple features—nearly 50% of households planning to purchase a smart door lock in the next six months indicate that a keypad is a must-have feature.

Parks Associates: Must-have Unlocking Features for Smart Door Lock Purchase

The international research firm's Smart Door Lock Market Assessment addresses the growing smart door lock market, with a focus on top brands purchased, installation preferences, and brand loyalty. Rising crime rates and general instability amid the COVID-19 pandemic have caused many homeowners to consider increased security. Currently, 40% of internet households have some kind of security solution at home, such as a home security system, networked cameras, or a video doorbell.

"As DIY setup increases in popularity as an installation method, smart lock manufacturers are developing locks that are easier to install and work with existing door hardware," said Frank Saldaña, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "CES this week highlights how companies are focused on simplifying user experiences, including the installation and control process. In addition, manufacturers seeking brand loyalty must also focus on less invasive and sleeker lock designs."

Parks Associates hosts its annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES today, at the Venetian Hotel, Lando 4304. The event features the firm's latest research, including information from Smart Door Lock Market Assessment, an analysis of the smart door lock market. Sponsors are Johnson Controls, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Alarm.com, Electronic Caregiver, Homebase, Ivani, Nice, and Rapid Response Monitoring.

"Affordability and mobile/remote access top the list of important factors for locks and really any smart home products; privacy and quality are also important," Saldaña said. "Throughout 2023, manufacturers will continue to focus on reducing technical problems and providing great support services."

