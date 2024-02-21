Parks Associates Co-Locates 15th Annual Smart Energy Summit at DISTRIBUTECH To Address Role Of Connected Home And Utility Partnerships For Future Of Energy Management

52% of US internet households say they actively work to reduce energy consumption at home

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host its 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer at DISTRIBUTECH, on February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center, Room W311GH in Orlando, FL, featuring new consumer research and insights from industry leaders. The firm's current research shows 52% of US internet households say they actively work to reduce energy consumption at home, up from 44% in 2021. In addition, another 36% want to consume less energy but lack the time or knowledge.

"Smart homes play a vital role in optimizing energy consumption, enhancing grid reliability, integrating renewable energy sources, and ultimately contributing to the development of a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure," said Stephanie Kolodziej, VP, Energy, Clarion Events. "DISTRIBUTECH serves as the hub for electric utilities, enabling them to assist consumers during this crucial period."

At Smart Energy Summit, interactive panels and keynote sessions address strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings. The two-day conference features keynotes from Google, Uplight, Southern Company, and Parks Associates and a keynote panel featuring the California Public Utilities Commission, GAF Energy, SmartMark Communications, and SWTCH.

Smart Energy Summit sponsors are SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics. Parks Associates will host an evening reception Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.

Featured sessions:

Evolving Business Models for Smart Home and Energy, February 27, 1:00 PM , provides insights into new revenue streams, partnerships, and new approaches to delivering smart home and smart energy services.

February 27, , provides insights into new revenue streams, partnerships, and new approaches to delivering smart home and smart energy services. Building for Net Zero: The Role of Home Automation , February 27 , 2:15 PM , highlights new builder techniques to incorporate solar, storage, and home automation technologies.

, , , highlights new builder techniques to incorporate solar, storage, and home automation technologies. Advancements in Smart Energy Devices: Pioneering a Greener Home, February 28 , 10:15 AM , focuses on how smart energy devices empower homeowners to make informed decisions, reduce energy waste, and contribute to a greener future.

"Energy management has always been integral in the smart home ecosystem, and consumer demand for solutions that can impact both their energy usage and household costs continues to increase," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Utilities need to better understand the role of the consumer market in the energy markets. We are ecstatic to host Smart Energy Summit in partnership with DISTRIBUTECH this year."

Speakers on these featured sessions:

Parks Associates is exhibiting at DISTRIBUTECH, BOOTH 1378. To register for Smart Energy Summit, visit the event website or apply for a Press Pass here. To request data or an interview, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' 15th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer is co-located with DISTRIBUTECH 2024 on February 27-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Smart Energy Summit addresses energy and renewables technology trends in the residential and small-to-medium business markets.

Industry players join expert panels and networking sessions to address the expansion and monetization of energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Follow #SmartEnergy24 on Parks Associates' LinkedIn and Twitter/X at @SmartEnergySmt. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

