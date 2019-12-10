Parks Associates' CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® Sessions Feature Executives from Samsung, Google, Uber, Ring, AirTies, Hippo, and More

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 17% of insured homeowners in the US own at least one security-related device, apart from a home security system. The research firm will examine successful consumer-focused strategies that meet the challenges of today's IoT and smart home ecosystems at the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies on January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.

CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, ARM, Bitdefender, Cirrent, Everise, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, Zen Ecosystems, and MMB Networks.

Connections Summit

"Market players are looking to expand beyond established smart home devices like smart thermostats and networked cameras to products like smart water leak detectors, smart pet feeders, and smart air purifiers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Manufacturers are positioning outdoor cameras as deterrents to theft before a burglary happens. This trend is part of a broader security marketing effort to extend the perimeter of home security beyond traditional home access points. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders about the next stage of development in the smart home market."

Sessions:

Smart Home Platforms: Creating New Experiences

Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers

Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence

Independent Living and Wellness: Smart Home Tech

Home Networks: Wi-Fi, 5G, and Mesh

Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover

Installation and Support: Next-Gen Smart Home Services

Distribution: Builders, Broadband, Security, Retail, and Insurance

Confirmed Speakers:

Marcio Avillez , SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI

, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI Rand Bailin , Partner, Sprosty Network

, Partner, Sprosty Network Christopher Brereton , VP, Product, Inspire

, VP, Product, Inspire Peter Butler , GM, Trusource Labs

, GM, Trusource Labs Naveen Chhangani , VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies

, VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies Rob Conant , CEO, Cirrent

, CEO, Cirrent Patrizia Cozzoli , Deputy CEO, Fing Ltd

, Deputy CEO, Maggie Curran , VP Sales, E-Commerce and Business Divisions, Americas, Belkin International

, VP Sales, E-Commerce and Business Divisions, Americas, Belkin International Anna Demeo , President, RacePoint

, President, RacePoint Derrick Dicoi , VP Strategy and Product Management, Comcast Cable

, VP Strategy and Product Management, Comcast Cable Anne Ferguson , VP, Marketing, Alarm.com

, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com Yuval Harry , Head of Partnerships, Hippo

, Partnerships, Hippo Nicole Hayward , Founder & CMO, Minim

, Founder & CMO, Minim Mark Hung , VP Technology & Engineering, Wi-Fi Alliance

, VP Technology & Engineering, Wi-Fi Alliance Sarah Jones , VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall

, VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall Amber Kappa , VP, Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings

, VP, Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings Jennifer Mallett , CEO, Level Up Your Home

, CEO, Level Up Your Home Felicite Moorman , CEO, STRATIS IoT

, CEO, Lainie Muller , Director Wellness, Alarm.com

, Director Wellness, Alarm.com Sumit K. Nagpal , Global GM, Health Innovation, Comcast NBCUniversal

, Global GM, Health Innovation, Comcast NBCUniversal Paul Palmer , Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc.

, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc. Roel Peeters , Co-Founder & CEO, Roost Labs

, Co-Founder & CEO, Roost Labs Raya Sevilla , SVP Product, ADT

, SVP Product, ADT Moti Shkolnik , Co-Founder and CEO, Firedome

, Co-Founder and CEO, Firedome Lisa Spencer , Global Head of Marketing, Irdeto

, Global Head of Marketing, Irdeto Razvan Todor , Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender

, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender Dan Trigub , Head of Uber Health, Uber

, Head of Uber Health, Uber Vera Tzoneva , Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google

, Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google Andrew Vloyantes, GM, Installed Solutions, Ring

Mike Wajsgras , Executive Director, Constellation

, Executive Director, Constellation Matt Wolf , Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe Charlotte Yeh , Chief Medical Officer, AARP

, Chief Medical Officer, AARP Oz Yildirim, CMO, AirTies

CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes interactive sessions and a networking reception, sponsored by Alarm.com, on January 7, the opening day of CES.

For information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To request data or schedule an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.

