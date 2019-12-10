Parks Associates' CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES® Sessions Feature Executives from Samsung, Google, Uber, Ring, AirTies, Hippo, and More
Dec 10, 2019, 08:45 ET
DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research shows 17% of insured homeowners in the US own at least one security-related device, apart from a home security system. The research firm will examine successful consumer-focused strategies that meet the challenges of today's IoT and smart home ecosystems at the fifteenth annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Business Models and Strategies on January 7 at CES® 2020 in Las Vegas.
CONNECTIONS™ Summit sponsors include Alarm.com, ARM, Bitdefender, Cirrent, Everise, Inspire, Irdeto, Sprosty Network, Zen Ecosystems, and MMB Networks.
"Market players are looking to expand beyond established smart home devices like smart thermostats and networked cameras to products like smart water leak detectors, smart pet feeders, and smart air purifiers," said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. "Manufacturers are positioning outdoor cameras as deterrents to theft before a burglary happens. This trend is part of a broader security marketing effort to extend the perimeter of home security beyond traditional home access points. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders about the next stage of development in the smart home market."
- Smart Home Platforms: Creating New Experiences
- Privacy and Security: Protecting Consumers
- Disruption in Home Security: Smart Home Convergence
- Independent Living and Wellness: Smart Home Tech
- Home Networks: Wi-Fi, 5G, and Mesh
- Energy Management Solutions: Smart Home Crossover
- Installation and Support: Next-Gen Smart Home Services
- Distribution: Builders, Broadband, Security, Retail, and Insurance
- Marcio Avillez, SVP, Business Development, CUJO AI
- Rand Bailin, Partner, Sprosty Network
- Christopher Brereton, VP, Product, Inspire
- Peter Butler, GM, Trusource Labs
- Naveen Chhangani, VP, Product and Services, Arlo Technologies
- Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent
- Patrizia Cozzoli, Deputy CEO, Fing Ltd
- Maggie Curran, VP Sales, E-Commerce and Business Divisions, Americas, Belkin International
- Anna Demeo, President, RacePoint
- Derrick Dicoi, VP Strategy and Product Management, Comcast Cable
- Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
- Yuval Harry, Head of Partnerships, Hippo
- Nicole Hayward, Founder & CMO, Minim
- Mark Hung, VP Technology & Engineering, Wi-Fi Alliance
- Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, GreatCall
- Amber Kappa, VP, Platform Partnerships & Business Development, Samsung SmartThings
- Jennifer Mallett, CEO, Level Up Your Home
- Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IoT
- Lainie Muller, Director Wellness, Alarm.com
- Sumit K. Nagpal, Global GM, Health Innovation, Comcast NBCUniversal
- Paul Palmer, Director, Business Development, Consumer Business Unit, F-Secure Inc.
- Roel Peeters, Co-Founder & CEO, Roost Labs
- Raya Sevilla, SVP Product, ADT
- Moti Shkolnik, Co-Founder and CEO, Firedome
- Lisa Spencer, Global Head of Marketing, Irdeto
- Razvan Todor, Director, Connected Home Security, Bitdefender
- Dan Trigub, Head of Uber Health, Uber
- Vera Tzoneva, Head of Assistant Distribution Partnerships, Google
- Andrew Vloyantes, GM, Installed Solutions, Ring
- Mike Wajsgras, Executive Director, Constellation
- Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe
- Charlotte Yeh, Chief Medical Officer, AARP
- Oz Yildirim, CMO, AirTies
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is a one-day executive summit that focuses on the best business models and value propositions in the Internet of Things (IoT), the smart home, and connected and mobile CE and services. The event includes interactive sessions and a networking reception, sponsored by Alarm.com, on January 7, the opening day of CES.
For information on Parks Associates research or events, visit www.parksassociates.com, or contact sales@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113. To request data or schedule an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis at Sherrelle.lewis@parksassociates.com.
About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES features discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and innovative business models. http//www.connectionssummit.com
Contact:
Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972.996.0214
230894@email4pr.com
SOURCE Parks Associates
Share this article