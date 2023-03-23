Parks Associates: Connectivity and Smart Home Tech Are Driving Transformation of Multifamily Housing

Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 in Plano, Texas, addresses benefits of integrated tech solutions in MDU and hospitality markets

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' new research Smart Apartments: Connectivity and Services in MDUs shows that over 10% of apartment renters report receiving bulk internet service and over half of those receiving bulk report paying through a separate amenity fee. The research firm will feature research from this new study at the inaugural in-person conference for Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, April 17-18 in Plano, Texas, at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park hotel.

Parks Associates: Perspectives among MDU Residents with Property-Provided Bulk Internet

Top players in multifamily, including Mid-America Apartment Communities and Morgan Properties, are embracing smart apartment and smart community solutions both in new construction and for retrofit strategies in existing construction. With the rise of remote work, and growing adoption of smart devices, properties have increasingly turned to internet and Wi-Fi as amenities for residents. A robust property network is now considered a prerequisite when building a smart property.

"Demand for bulk broadband and managed Wi-Fi solutions is growing," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Multifamily properties, including apartment complexes and condominiums, are embracing transformative technologies and connected use cases in order to better meet the needs of residents and to improve their internal operations."

Parks Associates' event Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living features a research workshop and two days of conference sessions addressing the strong growth in the rental and hospitality markets. A small segment of those who rent single-family homes also report receiving internet through their property owner or manager, whether this is a corporation or an individual.

"In addition to multifamily apartments, owners and managers for condos and single-family housing communities are increasingly implementing bulk internet and smart amenities," Hanich said. "Our upcoming event plays a key role in understanding current and future market opportunities and networking with current market leaders and visionaries."

To schedule an interview, attend Smart Spaces, or request data, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:

Rosey Sera

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates