Parks Associates: Consumers Now Watch More Than Six Hours of Video per Week on their Mobile Phones

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, features industry leaders from Sony, Xperi, VIZIO, Amazon, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Disney Streaming, Crackle Plus, Samsung TV Plus, and more. Future of Video sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS.

The firm's research finds that consumers have maintained recent increases in the amount of time they spend watching video on their mobile phones, while time spent consuming video on a TV set, tablet, and computer continues to decrease. Advertising-based online video (AVOD) accounts for the largest share at nearly two hours per week on average, but consumers also spent more than one hour each watching subscription video services (SVOD) and livestreaming content on their mobile phones.

"The shift between platforms will push the industry to tailor services and content more aggressively to suit mobile phone viewers," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "This changing dynamic will likewise increase the importance of AVOD offerings, already increasingly popular on mobile phones."

Parks Associates hosts the pre-show workshop "OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption" on December 12, with a deep dive into the firm's research on consumer viewing habits, platform preferences, and future purchase and subscription intentions. The Future of Video conference, December 13-14, features these keynote speakers:

Scott Barton , Chief Product Officer, MyBundle.tv

, Chief Product Officer, Domenic DiMeglio , CMO, Paramount Streaming

, CMO, Nandhu Nandhakumar, President & Chair, Ultra HD Forum ; SVP, Strategic Technologies, LG Electronics-Zenith R&D

; SVP, Strategic Technologies, Katherine Pond , Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO

, Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, Daniel Rausch , VP, Entertainment Devices & Services, Amazon

Sessions throughout the event will address the value of new services, business strategies, and best practices to navigate disruptions in the video service market:

AVOD and FAST: The Future of TV

The Future of Live Content: News, Sports, Entertainment

Scott Ehrlich , Chief Innovation Officer, Sinclair Broadcast Group

, Chief Innovation Officer, Erik Ramberg , VP, Business Development, New Markets, MediaKind

, VP, Business Development, New Markets, Marty Roberts , SVP, Product Strategy and Marketing, Brightcove

, SVP, Product Strategy and Marketing, Michael Senzon , President, Digital, Allen Media Group

, President, Digital, Moderator: Ross Rubin , Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates; Principal Analyst, Reticle Research

Role of the Smart TV in Home Entertainment

Nick Colsey , VP Business Development, Sony

, VP Business Development, Paul Kontonis , CMO, Revry

, CMO, Geir Skaaden , EVP & Chief Products & Services Officer, Xperi

, EVP & Chief Products & Services Officer, Moderator: Steve Hawley , Sr. Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates; Founder and Managing Director, Piracy Monitor

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-996-0233.

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

