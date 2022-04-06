Parks Associates: Consumers Report Saving $49 a Month on Electricity on Average Because of Smart Thermostat Usage

ADT Solar, ecobee Energy, Powerley, Brinks Home, Xcel Energy, and more to speak at Smart Energy Summit

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host the "State of Residential Energy Management" virtual session tomorrow, April 7, starting at 11 am CT/12 pm ET, as part of the 13th annual Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer conference series. Sponsored by Schneider Electric, SmartThings, Rapid Response Monitoring, Zen Ecosystems, and Particle.io, Smart Energy Summit addresses the changing markets for residential energy management, including consumer adoption and engagement, and new partnerships driving the growth of demand response programs.

Estimated Monthly Savings Reported by Smart Thermostat Owner/Users Smart Energy Summit

Parks Associates' latest consumer data from Smart Energy at Home: Renewable, Responsive, Resilient shows that on average, smart thermostat owners and users report saving $49 a month on electricity as a result of the device. More than 90% of owners report they are satisfied with the energy savings from their smart thermostat.

"While smart thermostat adoption has stalled in recent years, our latest research shows that consumers who own them are satisfied with the purchase and are saving money and energy," said Chris White, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "We look forward to bringing the industry together to talk about how consumers will manage their home energy in the future as smart energy products and services gain traction."

"State of Residential Energy Management" features an executive spotlight session with Bruce Sher, Head of Business Development, LGE Energy Solutions, and two interactive panels, "The Future of Energy: A Paradigm Shift" and "Expanding Adoption: Smart Thermostats and Utility Partnerships," with the following panelists:

Boris Besner , CEO, Okos Smart Homes

, CEO, Okos Smart Homes Kari Binley , Senior Manager, Energy Partnerships, ecobee Energy

, Senior Manager, Energy Partnerships, ecobee Energy Abigail Daken , Environmental Engineer, ENERGY STAR Program, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

, Environmental Engineer, ENERGY STAR Program, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Jamie Haenggi , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, ADT Solar

, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, ADT Solar Chuan He , Director of Product Management, Wyze Labs

, Director of Product Management, Wyze Labs Geoff Martin , President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink

, President & Co-founder, vipHomeLink Anne Arquit Niederberger , PhD, SVP Market Development, Enervee

, PhD, SVP Market Development, Enervee Akash Sah , Chief Procurement Officer, Brinks Home

, Chief Procurement Officer, Brinks Home Paul Wezner , VP, Product and Customer Success, Powerley

, VP, Product and Customer Success, Powerley Shawn White , Director, Commercial & Industrial Programs, Xcel Energy

Parks Associates will feature its latest consumer and industry insights throughout the event, featuring data from its ongoing quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

To register, visit the event website. Apply for a Press Pass. To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, [email protected], 972-490-1113.

About Smart Energy Summit

Smart Energy Summit addresses the evolution of the consumer utility market, the impact of COVID-19 on energy management programs, and new opportunities to drive engagement in utility-sponsored programs. Virtual panels and networking sessions, featuring executive-level experts from multiple industries, address discuss strategies for utilities, service providers, retailers, software providers, and manufacturers to expand and monetize energy management and other energy-focused offerings through consumer engagement, new business models, unique partnerships, and innovative technologies.

Smart Energy Summit features an in-person conference February 28–March 2 at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, TX, with virtual sessions on April 7, June 30, August 4, and November 17. The summit agenda features leaders from utilities, state and national regulators, telecom and security companies, retailers, and OEMs. Follow the event on Twitter at @SmartEnergySmt and #SmartEnergy22. For information on speaking, sponsoring, or attending Smart Energy Summit, visit www.smartenergysmt.com.

