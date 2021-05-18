Parks Associates: DIY Installation of Security Systems has Increased Nearly 40% Since 2018

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates reports self-installation of newly acquired security systems reached 55% in Q2 2020, up from 40% in 2018, an increase of nearly 40%. The firm's latest whitepaper, Home Security: A Redefined Market, finds the rise of interactive services and DIY installation are two key trends defining the home security market, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, lower prices, and new smart home solutions.

Parks Associates: Preferred Method of Receiving Remote Support in Future

"The installation method for newly acquired security systems and smart home devices has trended towards self-installation for several years, and COVID-19 has hastened that transition," said Amanda Kung , Researcher, Parks Associates. "About one-third of security system owners and intenders report COVID-19 concerns caused them to avoid professional installers due to the discomfort of having a stranger in the home."

Approximately two-thirds of security system owners, or about 20 million households, have an interactive security system, and consumers expect their security systems to provide basic interactivity that enables them to receive notifications and access and control the system remotely. DIY and professionally installed systems typically offer basic interactive features, which are now considered a necessary offering among security providers.

"Security dealers must continue to develop more tools to support customers who want to install and troubleshoot on their own but may still need professional guidance," Kung said. "Some of the innovations we are seeing among dealers and installers include YouTube video tutorials and do-it-with-me installation help via video, phone, or chat that are available on-demand to security owners."

Parks Associates will host multiple sessions examining the home security market within the smart home ecosystem on May 25-26 at the 25th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference. The session "Pro-Installers and Home Technologies" includes a visionary presentation from Gene LaNois, Head of Professional Partnerships, Google; executive Q&A featuring Mark Owen Burson, VP, Marketing & Product Management, Nice; and an interactive panel featuring executives from Alula, Brinks Home Security, GE Lighting, a Savant Company, and Vivint.

