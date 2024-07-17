Parks Associates: Energy Savings A Key Driver To Smart Tech Adoption

Smart Energy Summit and Smart Spaces complimentary virtual sessions address impact of smart home solutions on modern living

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host two virtual sessions on Tuesday, July 23, as part of the Smart Spaces and Smart Energy Summit conferences, featuring speakers from ButterflyMX, AvalonBay Communities, Renew Home, RealPage, Continental Properties, Connectivity Standards Alliance, Arcadia, and more. The sessions feature Parks Associates research and insights on the impact of smart living solutions, from automated home systems to AI-driven amenities to energy efficiency.

Smart Spaces sponsors include ADT Multifamily, Vantiva, Nice, Cox Communities, Xfinity Communities, Kwikset, Homebase, Calix, Dojo Networks, and Salto. Smart Energy Summit sponsors include SmartThings, SkyBell, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics.

"Multifamily properties that have implemented smart building tech report savings of 18-20% in energy costs," said Jennifer Kent, Vice President, Research, Parks Associates. "Cost savings are an important driver for smart tech, and the benefits extend to residents and property managers. Smart thermostats are especially important in multifamily and single-family households to enable energy monitoring and balancing energy savings with comfort. Currently 20 million US internet households have a smart thermostat, and these households report high interest in real-time data and monitoring solutions."

The Smart Spaces session, "Smart Living: Attracting and Retaining Residents," starting at 11:00 AM CT, moderated by Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates, explores the impact of connected technologies and applications for residents and property managers/building owners. The session includes visionary insights from Aaron Rudenstine, CEO, ButterflyMX, and a panel discussion with the following executives:

Pratik Dhebri, VP and Head Product Management, AvalonBay Communities

Jeff Hoch , Chief Revenue Officer, ePropertyCare

, Chief Revenue Officer, ePropertyCare Henry Pye , Vice President, Residential Technology, RealPage

, Vice President, Residential Technology, RealPage Steve Yahnke , Director of IT, Continental Properties

This session is complimentary to industry players using the promo code All-OFF-VIP-SSC when registering for with the virtual-only option.

Smart Energy Summit session, "Unlocking Energy Efficiency through Smart Home Platforms," starting at 2:00 PM CT, moderated by Daniel Holcomb, Senior Analyst, Smart Home Research, Parks Associates, addresses the integration of energy management features into platform technologies, enabling homeowners to monitor and optimize energy usage. The session includes visionary insights from Emilie Tullis, VP of Business Development, Renew Home, followed by a panel discussion with the following executives:

Alex Bazhinov , Founder and President, Lumin

, Founder and President, Lumin Christopher LaPré, Head of Technology, CSA – Connectivity Standards Alliance

Christy Martell , SVP Sales & Marketing, Arcadia

, SVP Sales & Marketing, Sean Vo , National Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Levven

This session is complimentary to industry players using the promo code ALL-OFF-VIP-SESV when registering with the virtual-only option.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

