Parks Associates Estimates That Almost 114 Million US Households Access the Internet at Home

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest Consumer Insights Dashboard analyzes the firm's quarterly surveys of 10,000 US internet households to track consumer adoption of and changes in home services, including home internet, pay-TV, and mobile services. The firm's Home Services Dashboard estimates that almost 114 million US households access the internet at home at speeds faster than dial-up.

Parks Associates: Overall Standalone Service ARPU

"Over the past decade, high-speed internet adoption in the United States – here defined as an internet subscription adoption to the home or individual, with speeds faster than dial-up – has grown steadily since 2015," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "These internet households may have home internet service or may rely on mobile internet, or a combination of the two."

The research finds that as bundles have become less common, consumer spending on standalone internet service has increased significantly, from an average of $39 per household per month in 2011 to an average of $63 per month in 2021, a 62% growth. Standalone mobile service ARPU has stayed remarkably stable over this time period, with 2021 averages largely reflecting spending levels from 2011 and ARPU actually decreasing since 2016.

"A growing percentage of consumers are relying on fixed wireless or 5G home internet service, which includes services offered by traditional wireless internet service providers or mobile providers such as T-Mobile or US Cellular," Hanich said. "The wider availability of these services, in addition to further buildouts of traditional fixed networks, will further help to drive home internet adoption over the next few years."

For more information on the Home Service Dashboard and other Consumer Insights Dashboards, contact [email protected]. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific research data, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-owned and woman-led internationally recognized market research and consulting company, specializes in emerging technology solutions serving the consumer and small to medium business (SMB) markets. Celebrating its 35th year in 2021, Parks Associates is a partner to companies navigating the changing consumer technology landscapes through data-driven market insights, extensive consumer and industry intelligence, custom marketing services, and executive networking experiences and conferences.

The company's expertise includes home automation, control systems and security, digital media and platforms, entertainment and gaming, home networks, internet and video services, connected health and independent living solutions, mobile applications and services, support services, consumer electronics, and energy management solutions.

Each year, Parks Associates hosts industry webcasts, the CONNECTIONS™ Conference Series, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, and Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media. http://www.parksassociates.com

Rosimely Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates