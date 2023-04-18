Parks Associates Forecasts Cumulative Revenue Loss to Piracy from Streaming Services to Surpass $113 Billion by 2027 in US Market

New report Streaming Piracy Market & Ecosystem Strategies addresses piracy for digital media and streaming services

DALLAS, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At NAB this week, Parks Associates announced by the end of 2027, there will be a cumulative loss to piracy of $113 billion for streaming video providers serving US consumers. The international research firm's latest forecast reveals piracy rates for US streaming services in film and television programming are expected to rise from 22% in 2022 to 24.5% in 2027. In addition, the value of fraudulent advertising delivered online to media and entertainment consumers may exceed $700 million in 2027.

Parks Associates: Industry Revenue Loss to Piracy

The new study Streaming Piracy Market & Ecosystem Strategies provides a comprehensive view of piracy threats and the evolution of anti-piracy techniques along with five-year forecasts of revenue loss in the US market for video service providers. Parks Associates research shows visits to pirate hosting websites increased by 31% in 2020 and industry leaders seek new piracy policies to stem revenue losses.

"While there is some optimism that emerging countermeasures and best-practices may see piracy begin to plateau by 2027, there is no consensus among stakeholders as to when it may begin to decline," said Steve Hawley, Contributing Analyst, Parks Associates, and Managing Director of the Piracy Monitor industry newsletter and consultancy. "This research provides a much-needed understanding of the issues at hand and the technologies and approaches available to fight piracy."

Parks Associates' research indicates that video service providers may reduce the motivation for password sharing by restricting the number of users who can stream the service simultaneously. However, this will have a negative impact on the user experience for online video users and act as a deterrent to password sharing. Netflix is introducing a feature that will allow users to share accounts for an extra fee, and Adobe launched "Prime Account IQ" to help providers identify when viewers are sharing credentials.

"The number of households who share account credentials and consume pirated content is rising. People are increasingly looking for new ways to satisfy entertainment needs," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates, and contributor to the report. "Participation in sharing account credentials increased 48% since 2019."

The research is available for purchase. To request data or an interview, please contact Rosey Sera at [email protected], 972.996.0233.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.parksassociates.com.

About Piracy Monitor

Piracy Monitor (https://piracymonitor.org) is an industry resource dedicated to helping media industry stake-holders and creative professionals better understand the risks associated with piracy, the technologies that help detect it, and countermeasures and practices to help fight it; to help them preserve their abilities to make a living and maintain operations. Steve Hawley is its founder and managing director. Steve also runs tvstrategies (Advanced Media Strategies LLC), a consultancy with expertise in the software technologies used to deliver premium video programming, securely, to any screen. Clients include video service providers, technology suppliers and providers of professional services to the video industry.

Media Contact:

Rosimely Sera

Parks Associates

972.996.0233

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates