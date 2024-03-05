Parks Associates’ Future of Video Addresses Disruptions In Video Distribution And Transformation Of Streaming Business And Revenue Models

38% of sports watchers report being unable to watch a live sports event because it aired on a service to which they don't subscribe

DALLAS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates today announced the agenda and call for papers for the firm's seventh annual Future of Video: Business of Streaming. The conference, featuring multiple virtual sessions and an in-person event November 19-21 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California, addresses new strategies for cableco, OTT, and mobile service providers to deliver high-quality customer service, retain subscribers, attract new customers, and design bundled options through new distribution strategies.

Parks Associates research shows consumers are struggling with streaming services due to fragmentation—38% of sports watchers report being unable to watch a live sports event because it aired on a service to which they don't subscribe. New partnerships are aiming to address this need, such as the recent announcement from ESPN, Fox Corp., and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a streaming sports service that includes multiple networks and all major sports leagues.

Future of Video, sponsored by Adeia, Bango, FPT Software, and JWP, brings together industry leaders to share insights on trending topics and research in the connected entertainment and video services space.

"Consumers are seeking solutions that simplify their content search while players in the streaming market experiment with new business models and partnerships to attract subscribers and increase revenues," said Eric Sorensen, Director, Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates. "Due to the rapid rate of change, our objective with Future of Video is to disseminate the most recent industry research and developments. We are excited to announce our plans for 2024."

The firm is accepting speaker submissions for the upcoming 2024 conference sessions:

Profitability on a Smaller Scale: Specialized Strategies for Niche Services

Effective Content and Marketing Strategies for FAST and AVOD

Generative AI: Effective Entertainment Applications

The Future of TV: OTA, vMVPDs, and Next-Gen TV

New Content Strategies: Evolution of Content Formats & Windowing

Streaming Services and Monetization Sports Content

Discovery, Personalization and Mitigating Churn

The Impact of Bundling and Aggregation on Acquisition and Retention

Generative AI: Production, Personalization, Monetization

Interactive Video: Next Gen of Revenue Stream

Advertising - Targeting, Engagement, and Measurement

Marketing to the Modern Video Viewer

Future of Video also features the following virtual sessions:

Parks Associates will host the free webinar Streaming Video Tracker: NPS, Churn and Subscriber Growth on March 14, 1 pm CT, where analysts will provide insights on the firm's consumer data and demo the latest updates to its landmark Streaming Video Tracker service, which now includes churn and NPS data among key services.

