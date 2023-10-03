Parks Associates Hosts ADT, DIRECTV, Crestron Electronics, Enseo, Groove and Della Connect, Piaggio Fast Forward, and Worldvue at CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces Virtual Event

October 5 sessions feature new tech solutions and growth opportunities in the home security and hospitality market

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research leader Parks Associates announces its virtual events on October 5, as part of the CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces conferences, focusing on the business and tech innovations driving growth in home security and hospitality.

The residential technology market and the hospitality markets continue to add personalization and new experiences through connectivity and technology enablement, which create multiple new revenue streams. The home security market continues to expand beyond its traditional channel—Parks Associates' most recent consumer survey data of 8,000 internet households finds 4% of households acquired a security solution through an insurance provider. The hospitality market continues to grow as hotels look to differentiate entertainment, access, and check-in and concierge services.

"Consumers expect experiences that include strong reliance on connectivity; devices and systems have expanded to have enhanced value, driving differentiation, new revenue, and services," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.

The Smart Spaces session "Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value," 11:00 am CT, moderated by Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates, examines new tech-based value propositions in hotels. The session includes visionary insight from Kimberly Twiggs, AVP, Hospitality, DIRECTV, followed by a panel discussion with the following speakers:

Robert Grosz , EVP and COO, WorldVue

, EVP and COO, WorldVue Michelle Guss , Vice President, Hospitality, Crestron Electronics

, Vice President, Hospitality, Crestron Electronics Adam Hepworth , President, Groove and Della Connect

, President, Groove and Della Connect Dominic Locascio , Senior Director, Hospitality, Piaggio Fast Forward

, Senior Director, Hospitality, Piaggio Fast Forward Kevin Sweeney , VP, Product, Enseo

The CONNECTIONS™ session "State of the Home Security Market," 2:00 pm CT, features an in-depth discussion with Don Young, EVP and COO, ADT, on the latest developments on the security industry, with Parks Associates' latest consumer data detailing the growth and diversification in this market.

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

