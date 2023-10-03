Parks Associates Hosts ADT, DIRECTV, Crestron Electronics, Enseo, Groove and Della Connect, Piaggio Fast Forward, and Worldvue at CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces Virtual Event

October 5 sessions feature new tech solutions and growth opportunities in the home security and hospitality market

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research leader Parks Associates announces its virtual events on October 5, as part of the CONNECTIONS™ and Smart Spaces conferences, focusing on the business and tech innovations driving growth in home security and hospitality.

The residential technology market and the hospitality markets continue to add personalization and new experiences through connectivity and technology enablement, which create multiple new revenue streams. The home security market continues to expand beyond its traditional channel—Parks Associates' most recent consumer survey data of 8,000 internet households finds 4% of households acquired a security solution through an insurance provider. The hospitality market continues to grow as hotels look to differentiate entertainment, access, and check-in and concierge services.

"Consumers expect experiences that include strong reliance on connectivity; devices and systems have expanded to have enhanced value, driving differentiation, new revenue, and services," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates.

The Smart Spaces session "Hospitality Market: Tech Driving New Value," 11:00 am CT, moderated by Kristen Hanich, Research Director, Parks Associates, examines new tech-based value propositions in hotels. The session includes visionary insight from Kimberly Twiggs, AVP, Hospitality, DIRECTV, followed by a panel discussion with the following speakers:

  • Robert Grosz, EVP and COO, WorldVue
  • Michelle Guss, Vice President, Hospitality, Crestron Electronics
  • Adam Hepworth, President, Groove and Della Connect
  • Dominic Locascio, Senior Director, Hospitality, Piaggio Fast Forward
  • Kevin Sweeney, VP, Product, Enseo

The CONNECTIONS™ session "State of the Home Security Market," 2:00 pm CT, features an in-depth discussion with Don Young, EVP and COO, ADT, on the latest developments on the security industry, with Parks Associates' latest consumer data detailing the growth and diversification in this market.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Calix, Cox Communities, Nice, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Johnson Controls, Kaadas, Origin, Rapid Response Monitoring, Kudelski IoT, Cooktop Safety, iolo, Kwikset, Schneider Electric, Tuya, Xailient, Gadgeon, Ivani, Savant, Midea, Nimbio, and Becklar.

Smart Spaces is sponsored by Arize, CSA, Rapid Response Monitoring, Nimbio, Cox Communities, ADT Multifamily, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Homebase, Aquana, LiftMaster, Eleven Software, Calix, Cooktop Safety, EVPassport, Blink Charging, and Kwikset.

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Media Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates

