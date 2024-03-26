Parks Associates Hosts Dealer Day at the 28th Annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Hilton Granite Park Hotel in Dallas/Plano

Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™ brings local and regional installers, integrators, and dealers together with smart home technology and service executives

DALLAS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced today it will host Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™ on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, during the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference. The research firm will host CONNECTIONS™ on May 7-9 at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel, with a special invitation for local and regional dealers, integrators, and installers to join on May 8 to network and attend educational sessions focused on the next generation of home services, new revenue strategies, the role of AI in the smart home, insurance partnerships and risk reduction, and the role of interoperability.

Parks Associates research shows that 42% of US internet households have some kind of home security solution, 17% own a smart thermostat, and 5% have a smart lighting system. Consumers continue to add connected devices to their homes, creating more opportunity for integration and additional, value-added services. The average US internet households has 17 connected devices, and Parks Associates forecasts annual revenues from core smart home product categories will be $12.6 billion in 2027.

"While many consumers buy smart home devices from retail, the professional installer channel is strong, especially for security and advanced control and automation solutions," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We are so excited to bring together the technology companies with the dealer and integrator distribution channel for networking, learning, and collaboration."

The agenda for Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™ includes a keynote from Michael Martin, CEO and co-founder, RapidSOS, and the following sessions:

Insurance Opportunities in the Smart Home

Solving False Alarms: Tech Transforming Home Security

Multifamily: Integrated Living Experiences

Home Security Transforming to Home Services

Why Interoperability Matters

In addition, Nice will host a special VIP Dealer Reception for smart home dealers, integrators, and installers on Wednesday, May 8, in partnership with the 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference. Nice is an international leader in home automation, smart home, and home security, with the aim of combining functionality and design to simplify people's daily lives.

CONNECTIONS™ sponsors include Cox Communities; Nice; Ivani; Kaadas Smart Locks; Kwikset; Rapid Response Monitoring; SkyBell; Ubiety Technologies; Alarm.com; Cardinal Peak, an FPT Software Company; Shelly; SmartThings; Becklar; Calix; bluesalve partners; Midea; RSPNDR; Trident IoT; Xailient; Affiliated Monitoring; Origin; and the Z-Wave Alliance.

Keynotes:

Steve Chazin , VP, Products, Alarm.com

, VP, Products, Alarm.com Katie Espeseth , VP - New Products, EPB

, VP - New Products, EPB Roger Lewis , VP, GVTC

, VP, GVTC John Mack , EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital

, EVP and MD, Co-Head Investment Banking, Imperial Capital Michael Martin , CEO, RapidSOS

Dealer Day at CONNECTIONS™ is supported by The Electronic Security Association. Parks Associates' market research helps to track and assess the growth of residential and small-to-medium business markets. Its events bring together the leading industry players across all home ecosystems to help advance the market through research, collaboration, and partnerships.

For 28 years, CONNECTIONS™ has brought together thousands of industry players from the consumer technology ecosystem for networking opportunities and consumer and industry research. Register now.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 28th annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference is hosted May 7-9, 2024, in Plano, Texas, and brings industry leaders together to provide insights and business forecasting about the adoption of technology including broadband, smart home, security, connected health, energy, and home automation.

CONNECTIONS™ provides ongoing insights throughout the year with virtual and in person conference sessions. Parks Associates analyst team leads the conference sessions, which are focused on technology innovations, consumer adoption and trends, product and service forecasts, and the evaluation of new business strategies, partnerships, monetization opportunities, and value-added service design.

CONNECTIONS™ is a pivotal platform for partnerships and exploring the future of technology adoption and its impact on consumers and businesses. www.connectionsus.com

