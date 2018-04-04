Parks Associates Hosts IoT Summit at HardwareCon Featuring Consumer Hardware Trends and Insights on the Internet of Things

DALLAS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for the IoT Summit: Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT at HardwareCon, April 19, 2018, at the San Jose Convention Center. The research firm will host five sessions throughout the event to address the changing dynamics for the hardware industry, specifically examining hardware as a service.

According to Parks Associates research, through 2020, more than 442 million connected devices will be sold in the U.S. When product companies incorporate IoT connectivity into their products, they create new opportunities for customer engagement with their solutions that can strengthen brands, reinforce consumer loyalty, and build recurring revenue through hardware-as-a-service value propositions.

"Advancements in voice and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving consumer interest, reducing friction, and creating a more seamless user experience," said Brad Russell, Research Director, Connected Home, Parks Associates. "We are excited to share trends and insight into the consumer hardware market to startups and VCs at HardwareCon."

Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT will address the opportunities and challenges in this dynamic industry and examine the changing landscape for product development, trends and challenges associated with new innovations, and the impact of these changes on the IoT market. Speakers for the interactive panel sessions include:

Quintin Anderson, COO, Granite River Labs; Thread Group

Rob Conant, CEO, Cirrent

David Foote, VP Business Development, DSPG

Scott Ford, CEO, Pepper IoT

David Friedman, CEO, Ayla Networks

Jeff Guymon, Chief Business Development Officer, Trusource Labs

Mike Miller, VP Account Management, OnProcess Technologies

Todd Mozer, CEO, Sensory

Frank Ploumen, Head of our Premises Product Management, Calix

Peter Radsliff, VP, Marketing, Prodea

Amit Rele, Connected Home Product Line Management, NETGEAR

Bill Scheffler, VP, Sales and Business Development, Z-Wave, Sigma

David Shoop, Director Product Innovation, TiVo

Zach Supalla, CEO & Founder, Particle

Ganesh Swaminathan, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Tim Westman , Smart Home Group, Director, Intel Corporation

"IoT is entering a new phase. Today's IoT products are able to be a lot more than just smart by applying increased data with the AI/deep learning aspects to the latest 'smart' technology," said Greg Fisher, CEO of Hardware Massive. "Connected products are creating value and disrupting markets. We're thrilled to have Parks Associates join us at HardwareCon to share their unique insights on the latest trends and give our audience crucial information about how they can position themselves in the upcoming surge of IoT products."

For more information about attending or participating at HardwareCon, visit www.HardwareCon.com.

For information about Parks Associates' events, visit www.parksassociates.com/events. To speak with an analyst or to request data, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

About Hardware Massive

Hardware Massive is the leading global community platform for hardware innovators, thought leaders and the hardware ecosystem.

Through our Elevate! Virtual Accelerator Programs we empower startups to succeed by providing executive level mentorship and connections to valuable resources. We bring the community together for education, networking and deal-making through local chapter events and our annual franchise conference, HardwareCon.

