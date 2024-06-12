Parks Associates Hosts Rapid Response Monitoring, ADT, Johnson Controls, Brinks Home, and Ubiety for Virtual Roundtable Addressing Demands for Technology to Reduce False Alarms and Support Police Response

Roundtable highlights alarm fatigue in police departments and public safety and role of AVS-01 standard to decrease occurrences of false dispatch and alarms

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates has partnered with Ubiety Technologies to host the virtual session "New Era of Security: Scaling AVS-01 through Innovation & Leadership" on June 13 at 1:00 pm CT, featuring leaders from Rapid Response Monitoring, ADT, Johnson Controls, and Brinks Home.

This virtual roundtable, hosted on LinkedIn Live, features Parks Associates research from interviews with law enforcement agencies and dispatchers about their response to security alarms and technologies and processes that can help streamline operations. A recent white paper from Parks Associates, "Next-Gen Professional Monitoring: Scaling Verification," released in partnership with Ubiety, notes that fatigue from false alarms has caused many police departments to deprioritize home security alarms. For example, average response times to security alarms in the New Orleans police department increased by 186% from 2019 to 2022.

"The security industry has a false alarm problem, and it's costing everyone – homeowners, law enforcement, and the industry itself," said Keith Puckett, Co-Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies. "While innovative technologies are critical, we also desperately need an overhaul of the standards that define and regulate alarm systems. That's where AVS-01 comes in. As an industry, we need to develop scalable and automated solutions to support the mass implementation of this new standard."

Session speakers:

Morgan Hertel , VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring

, VP, Technology & Innovation, Rapid Response Monitoring Greg Mora , Executive Director, Johnson Controls

, Executive Director, Veronica Moturi , SVP, Customer Experience, Brinks Home

, SVP, Customer Experience, Brinks Home Keith Puckett , Co-Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies

, Co-Founder and CEO, Ubiety Technologies Don Young , EVP and Chief Operating Officer, ADT

Moderated by Jennifer Kent, Ph.D., Vice President, Research, Parks Associates, the live roundtable presents expert insights on the role of technology to provide swift, accurate responses in the security industry. The session will address how security players can implement new technologies, processes, partnerships, and marketing resources to put AVS-01 into action and educate law enforcement partners on the standard.

"AVS-01 and the ability to prioritize alarms are critical topics to better understand," Kent said. "As police resources are more and more strained, it is upon the industry to leverage all available technologies and embrace the AVS 01 standard. This incredible group of industry executives will highlight views on AVS-01 and the process for implementation."

Registration is open through LinkedIn Live. For more information or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

