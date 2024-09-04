Parks Associates: HP Overtakes Apple in Q1 2024 Laptop Sales

New consumer study tracks consumer buying habits, especially faced with tight budgets

DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates newest Consumer Insights Dashboard, Tech Ecosystem Dashboard, reveals that in Q1 of this year, HP took the sales lead in the laptop category, rising to 25% of all consumer-reported purchases and overtaking Apple for the first time since 2020. Apple dropped to 22% in Q1 2024 from 29% in Q3 2023. Sales for Dell increased modestly to 17% but in general are consistent relative to previous years.

Top Brands of Laptop Purchased or Received in Past 6 Months

The consumer study of 8,000 US internet households focuses on four main brand ecosystems — Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Google — tracking movement of foundational market metrics, such as product or service adoption, household spending intentions, and churn.

"While Apple has traditionally been the brand of choice for personal computing, content creators, and students, Windows-based devices remain a staple in the workplace," said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "These traditional use cases are getting more mixed, however, especially as HP offers budget-friendly but still trendy options."

Manufacturers of Windows-based devices offer a variety of hardware best suited for multiple purposes (e.g., work, gaming). Windows-based devices also support a wider range of software options than Apple operating systems. As consumers experiment with and eventually settle into various ecosystems, perceived value and trust become paramount in turning them into sticky, brand-loyal customers.

"Consumer electronics manufacturers and retailers today are faced with customers who are more deal-focused than ever," Lee said. "The industry can capitalize on this by offering value-driven promotions across a broad range of budgets."

This research is available for purchase. To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

Contact:

Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein

Parks Associates

972.490.1113

[email protected]

SOURCE Parks Associates