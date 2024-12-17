Parks Associates Launches Strategic Consulting Unit To Support Consumer And Business Tech Ecosystem Players

International research firm leverages almost forty years of data on the connected home, broadband, and business markets to support its consulting practice

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates, an international research and advisory firm specializing in the consumer, small business, light commercial, and multifamily technology markets, today announces the launch of its new Strategic Consulting Unit. This new initiative enhances Parks Associates' ability to deliver tailored insights and strategies for its clients and to support their business goals.

Parks Associates

"We provide research in many different ways; this consulting service provides a new approach to support the hundreds of companies we serve across the connected home and business ecosystems," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "With almost forty years of data, insights, and industry relationships, we are uniquely positioned to help companies navigate market disruptions and identify growth opportunities."

The new unit will help companies refine their competitive positioning, go-to-market strategies, and product and service offerings. Parks Associates will leverage its industry-leading data and analysis to deliver high-level business and marketing intelligence for the firm's core research areas, including broadband and mobile, smart home, streaming and pay TV, connected health, energy management, and multifamily property technologies.

Offerings of the Consulting Strategy Unit include:

Technology Assessments: Evaluate emerging technologies including market size and potential

Evaluate emerging technologies including market size and potential Custom Market Analysis: Tailored insights to size opportunities and address client-specific challenges

Tailored insights to size opportunities and address client-specific challenges Strategic Planning: Step-by-step strategies based on data insights and trends

Step-by-step strategies based on data insights and trends Competitive Benchmarking: Identify position, key differentiators, and market dynamics

Identify position, key differentiators, and market dynamics Workshops and Training: Equip teams with baseline knowledge on the market

Equip teams with baseline knowledge on the market Marketing and PR Guidance: Support on corporate / division strategies, activities, and recommendations

Parks Associates' extensive research coverage across consumer and business technologies and connected services reinforces the new consulting offerings. In addition, Parks Associates' extensive network and reach with the industry through its executive events puts the company in a unique position to provide strategic consulting.

"As the technology landscape grows increasingly complex, businesses need more than data—they need independent insights that drive results," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "By integrating our unparalleled research data capabilities with strategic consulting, we're helping our clients take their business to the next level."

For more information, visit Parks Associates' website or contact [email protected]. To schedule an interview with an analyst, contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. https://www.parksassociates.com

