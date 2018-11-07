Parks Associates: More Than 50% of Consumers Who Set Up Smart Home Devices Themselves Report Setup Problems

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates research finds most smart home owners set up their devices on their own and more than 50% of these consumers report setup problems. These issues have not translated into greater adoption of tech support services—one-fifth of U.S. broadband households have a subscription. The research firm will examine opportunities to improve tech support services using cognitive and intelligent technologies and automation in the webcast "Cognitive Support Solutions: Delivering the Best Connected Experience" on Tuesday, November 13, 11 a.m. CT.

The webcast, sponsored by CSS Corp, presents strategies for tech support providers to automate support processes while still delivering personalized and valuable user experiences.

"In today's connected household, support services must expand to offer comprehensive protection for the whole home network, with knowledge of all connected devices, their capabilities, and how they interact with each other," said Patrice Samuels, Senior Analyst, Parks Associates. "This service creates multiple support challenges, so cost control is another obstacle. AI and other adaptive tech innovations can help companies develop a service that is cost-effective yet still deliver positive user experiences."

"The power of information and choice that today's consumers enjoy make them more aware and in control of what they want than ever before," said Sid Victor, Vice President & Head of Customer eXperience Services, CSS Corp. "This paradigm shift has made customer experience (CX) the new differentiator as empowered customers are calling the shots. At CSS Corp, we've taken an experience-first approach to orchestrating our customers' digital journeys. Our unique point-of-view from being the perfect intersection of a customer experience practitioner and digital Services provider gives us an unprecedented edge in crafting the ideal digital journey for our customers. CSS Corp's offers modular, context-aware, and outcome-based cognitive automation models to create hyper-personalized customer experiences."

During the webcast, Samuels and Victor will share insights on:

Consumer expectations for support

Automation built on intelligent devices that deliver personalized connected experiences to consumers

The impact of support on customer experience and actions

Outcome-based automation services and their impact on business outcomes

"Connected devices are taking a more central role in a variety of contexts," Samuels said. "Use cases extend from entertainment to health and home security, and automated solutions with the proper intelligence can deliver convenience and personalization to the consumer through multiple support scenarios."

For more information and to register for the webcast, visit http://www.parksassociates.com/cognitive-nov2018. To speak with an analyst about this research, contact Julia Homier at julia.homier@parksassociates.com, 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to small start-ups through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

About CSS Corp

CSS Corp is a new age IT Services and technology support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,600 technology professionals across 16 global locations are passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information please visit www.csscorp.com.

